Edith & Lena Wilson Vol. 2 (1924-1931)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Edith Wilson & Lena Wilson
In the effervescence of Harlem Renaissance - 1920s-1930s : Classical Blues, Jazz & Vaudeville Female Singers Collection - 20 Vol
Rules and Regulations
Stationary Mama
He May Be Your Man... But He Comes To See Me Sometimes!
Dixie Blues
Prestige Profiles: Kenny Burrell
No More War 7'
Swishahouse Greatest Hits
50 Songs for Your Presidents' Day Parade
The Complete Mercury Recordings
1951-1953
Больше звука