Claude Debussy - Essential Piano Classics

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jean-Pierre Armengaud
Beethoven: 29 Songs of Various Nations, WoO 158
Beethoven: Polyphonic Italian Songs, WoO 99
Beethoven: 26 Welsh Songs, WoO 155
Beethoven: 25 Scottish Songs, Op. 108
Beethoven: 63 Irish Songs, WoO 152, 153 & 154
Beethoven: 4 English Songs, WoO 157
Больше звука
Classical Babies, Vol. 23
The Art of Rachmaninov Vol 8
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2 in C Minor
Звуковой обзор 4/6
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
The Essential Rachmaninov Volume 1: Rachmaninov Plays Rachmaninov