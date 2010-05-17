Villa-Lobos: Fives Preludes

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Laszlo Szendrey-Karper
Villa-Lobos: Etudes No. 11 & No. 12 for Guitar, W235 (Digitally Remastered)
Villa-Lobos: Five Preludes for Guitar, W419 (Digitally Remastered)
Bartók: For Children, Sz. 42 (Digitally Remastered)
Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 11 & No.12
Kids Love Mozart!
Romantische Klassik für schöne Stunden
Rarities of Piano Music at Schloss vor Husum from the 2012 Festival, Vol. 2
Frédéric Chopin: Complete Waltzes
Chopin: Nokturny
The Essentials: Chopin
Больше звука