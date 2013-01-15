Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Essential Jazz Masters 1956-1961

Essential Jazz Masters 1956-1961

Philly Joe Jones

Stardust Records  • Джаз  • 2013

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Four! The Complete Miles Davis Quintet 1955-1956 Recordings, Vol. 2

Four! The Complete Miles Davis Quintet 1955-1956 Recordings, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Philly Joe's Beat

Philly Joe's Beat

Постер альбома Wynton Kelly: Known for his lively, blues-based playing "Whisper Not"

Wynton Kelly: Known for his lively, blues-based playing "Whisper Not"

Постер альбома Polka Dots and Moonbeams (EP)

Polka Dots and Moonbeams (EP)

Постер альбома "Philly" Joe Jones Plays - The Masterpieces

"Philly" Joe Jones Plays - The Masterpieces

Постер альбома Weeja / Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Weeja / Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Over The Top Hits

Over The Top Hits

Постер альбома Village Vanguard Live Sessions, Vol. 2

Village Vanguard Live Sessions, Vol. 2

Постер альбома We're Listening to the Joe Newman, Vol. 2

We're Listening to the Joe Newman, Vol. 2

Постер альбома JazzOmatic

JazzOmatic

Постер альбома Music To Make The Impossible Possible

Music To Make The Impossible Possible

Постер альбома Africaine

Africaine