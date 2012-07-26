О нас

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Альбом  ·  2012

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

#Детская
Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Артист

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Релиз Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Animal Fair (Karaoke Version)

Animal Fair (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:02

2

Трек B-I-n-G-O (Karaoke Version)

B-I-n-G-O (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:28

3

Трек Blow the Man Down (Karaoke Version)

Blow the Man Down (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

0:59

4

Трек Camptown Races (Karaoke Version)

Camptown Races (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:28

5

Трек Clementine (Karaoke Version)

Clementine (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:44

6

Трек Do Re Me (Karaoke Version)

Do Re Me (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:01

7

Трек Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush (Karaoke Version)

Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:26

8

Трек Home on the Range (Karaoke Version)

Home on the Range (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:15

9

Трек Hush Little Baby (Karaoke Version)

Hush Little Baby (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:47

10

Трек I've Been Working on the Railroad (Karaoke Version)

I've Been Working on the Railroad (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:53

11

Трек Jimmy Cracked Corn (Karaoke Version)

Jimmy Cracked Corn (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:06

12

Трек Little White Duck (Karaoke Version)

Little White Duck (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:35

13

Трек My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean (Karaoke Version)

My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

0:51

14

Трек Oh Where, Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone (Karaoke Version)

Oh Where, Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

0:46

15

Трек Oh, Susanna (Karaoke Version)

Oh, Susanna (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:11

16

Трек Old Macdonald (Karaoke Version)

Old Macdonald (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

2:26

17

Трек On Top of Old Smoky (Karaoke Version)

On Top of Old Smoky (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:32

18

Трек Sailing Sailing (Karaoke Version)

Sailing Sailing (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

0:55

19

Трек She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain (Karaoke Version)

She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:32

20

Трек Ten Little Indians (Karaoke Version)

Ten Little Indians (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

0:58

21

Трек Three Blind Mice (Karaoke Version)

Three Blind Mice (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

0:49

22

Трек Turkey in the Straw (Karaoke Version)

Turkey in the Straw (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

0:53

23

Трек When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again (Karaoke Version)

When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:10

24

Трек Where Is Thumpkin (Karaoke Version)

Where Is Thumpkin (Karaoke Version)

Ameritz Karaoke Entertainment

Karaoke - In the Style of Children's Favorites

1:33

Информация о правообладателе: Ameritz Music Ltd
