Сингл
Постер альбома Essential House Guide, Vol. 3

Essential House Guide, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Nextasy Music  • Хаус  • 2016

1

No More Party (Manny Suarez & Sebastian Massianello Remix)

Tim Sanchez

5:30

2

Can U Feel It (DJ Vionic Remix)

Tim Sanchez

8:10

3

A Bailar (DJ Chick Remix)

Daniele Sorrenti

7:10

4

Sweet (Joseph Matera Remix)

Dave Pedrini

5:40

5

Hey DJ (Simon Lunardi Remix)

Alex Patane'

6:39

6

Crazy Trumpet

Simon Lunardi

8:15

7

Play Again (Alex Patane' Remix)

Dave Pedrini

5:47

8

Aphrodisiac

Dj Chick

6:56

9

El Trompas

Dave Pedrini

6:54

10

So Much Love (DJ Chick Timbal Remix)

Daniele Sorrenti

6:31

11

La Iostra

Lypocodium

7:00

12

Make Love In Puertorico

Mojito Bros

7:24

13

Summer Feeling

Joe MakerMC Bros

6:03

14

On The Dancefloor (Lorenzo Gallo Tribe Summer Remix)

Dj Chick

7:00

15

My Communication (Federico Palma Remix)

Claudio Suriano

6:34

16

Groove In Da City

Dj Chick

7:10

17

Once I Get Up (Federico Palma Remix)

Frenk DjMarco Magrini

6:15

18

Sonority

Alex Patane'

6:13

19

Sexy Machine (IVI Sound Remix)

Francesco lorenziKittenKitten)

6:06

20

Nebelfahrt (David Lucatti Mix)

Fely B

3:57

