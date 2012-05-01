Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Psychedelic Rock Essentials

Psychedelic Rock Essentials

Thunder and The Roses

Glass Ark Music  • Электроника  • 2012

1

White Lace and Strange

ThunderThe Roses

3:16

2

Open Up Your Eyes

ThunderThe Roses

7:26

3

I Love a Woman

ThunderThe Roses

4:43

4

Dear Dream Maker

ThunderThe Roses

3:33

5

Red House

ThunderThe Roses

5:40

6

Country Life

ThunderThe Roses

2:51

7

Moon Child

ThunderThe Roses

4:14

8

King of the Black Sunrise

ThunderThe Roses

3:51

