Strauss, R.: 20 Lieder

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Geoffrey Parsons, Jessye Norman
Helen Watts – Lieder Recital
Music For Four Harpsichords
Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin - Wigmore Hall Live
The Granados Playlist
Enrique Granados: Highlights from Goyescas, Book 1 - 2 & 12 Tonadillas Al Estilo Antiguo
Good Night Classics: Music for Dream and Wonder
Больше звука
Transcendent Love - The Passions Of Wagner And Strauss
Classical SoundScapes For Film Vol. 23
Strauss
Ein Abend In Wien (An Evening in Vienna) Volume 3
New Classical, Pt. 4
Great Ideas and Creativity in Your Room – Classical Music