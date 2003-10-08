Альбом
Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis; The Wasps; In the Fen Country, etc.
Sir Neville Marriner, The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Decca Music Group Ltd. • Классическая музыка • 1995
