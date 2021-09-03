Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сингл
Постер альбома Schumann: Works for Oboe and Piano

Schumann: Works for Oboe and Piano

Heinz Holliger, Alfred Brendel

Decca Music Group Ltd.  • Классическая музыка  • 1980

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Les Roseaux Chantants: Works for 2 Oboes & Cor Anglais

Les Roseaux Chantants: Works for 2 Oboes & Cor Anglais

Постер альбома Variations on "Là ci darem la mano", WoO 28

Variations on "Là ci darem la mano", WoO 28

Постер альбома Trio in C Major for 2 Oboes and Cor Anglais

Trio in C Major for 2 Oboes and Cor Anglais

Постер альбома 2 Klavierstücke, Op. 31 (Arr. for 2 Oboes and Cor Anglais by Heinz Holliger)

2 Klavierstücke, Op. 31 (Arr. for 2 Oboes and Cor Anglais by Heinz Holliger)

Постер альбома Trio for 2 Oboes & Cor Anglais in C Major, Op. 87: II. Adagio

Trio for 2 Oboes & Cor Anglais in C Major, Op. 87: II. Adagio

Постер альбома Zwiegespräche

Zwiegespräche

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Ангел

Ангел

Soulge
2021
Постер альбома Якын дуслар

Якын дуслар

Постер альбома Simplified: Positive

Simplified: Positive

VHPR
2017
Постер альбома Sound Of Winter CHOICE 2022

Sound Of Winter CHOICE 2022

Постер альбома Now Is Good (Original Film Score)

Now Is Good (Original Film Score)

Постер альбома Victor Herbert: Dream City & The Magic Knight

Victor Herbert: Dream City & The Magic Knight