Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Romantic Pieces (Dvorak, Janacek, Smetana)

Romantic Pieces (Dvorak, Janacek, Smetana)

James Ehnes

Analekta  • Музыка мира  • 2004

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Bach: Sonatas & Partitas for Solo Violin (Recorded 2020)

Bach: Sonatas & Partitas for Solo Violin (Recorded 2020)

Постер альбома Ysaÿe : Sonatas for Solo Violin

Ysaÿe : Sonatas for Solo Violin

Постер альбома Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 27 No. 2: I. "Obession" (Prelude): Poco vivace

Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 27 No. 2: I. "Obession" (Prelude): Poco vivace

Постер альбома Beethoven Violin Sonatas Nos. 7 & 10

Beethoven Violin Sonatas Nos. 7 & 10

Постер альбома Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 4, 5 & 8

Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 4, 5 & 8

Постер альбома Bach & Brahms Reimagined

Bach & Brahms Reimagined

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Songs Of Yesterday

Songs Of Yesterday

Постер альбома Yoav Talmi Compositions

Yoav Talmi Compositions

Постер альбома Afloat

Afloat

Постер альбома Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Постер альбома In a Sentimental Mood, Vol. 5

In a Sentimental Mood, Vol. 5

Постер альбома Classic ABC TV and Radio Themes from the 1940s to the 2000s

Classic ABC TV and Radio Themes from the 1940s to the 2000s