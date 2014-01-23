Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Pretty Larcent

Pretty Larcent

Wayne Shorter

Chord Concept  • Джаз  • 2014

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома JazzOmatic

JazzOmatic

Постер альбома Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons - At Birdland

Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons - At Birdland

Постер альбома Wayne Shorter plays Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter plays Wayne Shorter

Постер альбома Giants Of Jazz

Giants Of Jazz

Постер альбома Colorful Mix

Colorful Mix

Постер альбома Movie Songs

Movie Songs

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Rainy Nights

Rainy Nights

Постер альбома Wonderful.....John Coltrane

Wonderful.....John Coltrane

Постер альбома Song Corner (3)

Song Corner (3)

Постер альбома Battle of Swing

Battle of Swing

Постер альбома Voices of America: Men and Women in Jazz (The Greatest American Jazz Singers of All Time Sing the 88 Greatest American Songs of All Time - Ella Fitzerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Ray Charles and Many Others)

Voices of America: Men and Women in Jazz (The Greatest American Jazz Singers of All Time Sing the 88 Greatest American Songs of All Time - Ella Fitzerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Ray Charles and Many Others)

Постер альбома Don't Worry Be Jazzy By Nina Simone

Don't Worry Be Jazzy By Nina Simone