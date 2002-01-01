Сингл
Vaughan Williams: Partita, 3 Vocalises, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, The Lark Ascending
Sir Neville Marriner, Ross Pople, Iona Brown, Emma Johnson, The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, The London Festival Orchestra
Decca (UMO) • Классическая музыка • 2002
