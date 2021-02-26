Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tâla Shit

Tâla Shit

Pierre Vervloesem

OFF  • Alternative  • 2021

1

Impractical Packaging (13)

Pierre Vervloesem

4:56

2

Desperate Rhythms (11)

Pierre Vervloesem

5:15

3

Stuffed Cabbage (7-5)

Pierre Vervloesem

4:05

4

Constant Pain in the Face (4-5-6-7-7)

Pierre Vervloesem

3:53

5

Dig up Gingerbread (4-3-5-3-5-7)

Pierre Vervloesem

5:03

6

Eel Mucus Under My Shoes (3-4-3-4-5)

Pierre Vervloesem

5:19

7

Danish Giant with Velcro Skin (3-4-4-3-7)

Pierre Vervloesem

5:01

8

Tâla Shit (4-3-4-3-4-2-2-5-7)

 🅴

Pierre Vervloesem

10:02

