The Complete Storyville Broadcasts

Paul Desmond, Dave Brubeck
1
Lyons Busy (1)
Dave BrubeckPaul Desmond
2
S Wonderful
3
That Old Black Magic
4
Jeepers Creepers
5
These Foolish Things (1)
6
Announcement (1)
7
Mam'selle
8
Tea for Two (&)
9
This Can't Be Love (1)
10
Lyons Busy
11
Announcement (2)
12
Me and My Shadow
13
Heart and Soul (2)
14
Undecided
15
Announcement (3)
16
All the Things You Are
17
Singin in the Rain
18
Perdido (1)
19
Stardust
20
Lyons Busy (2)
21
Announcement (5)
22
Crazy Chris
23
This Can't Be Love
24
Announcement (7)
25
Somebody Loves Me (1)
26
Crazy Chris (1)
27
Body and Soul
28
I'll Remember April
29
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
30
Announcement (9)
31
Crazy Rhythm
32
How High the Moon
33
Announcement (11)
34
Frenesi
35
Announcement (13)
36
Somebody Loves Me
37
Announcement (78)
38
Heart and Soul
39
Just One of Those Things
40
Avalon
41
All the Thigs You Are
42
Give a Little Whistle / Oh, Lady Be Good!
43
You Go to My Head
44
Summer Song / Over the Rainbow
45
Tea for Two
46
Introduction by John McLellan / Love Walked In / I'll Never Smile Again
47
The Way You Look Tonight
48
These Foolish Things
49
Perdido
50
On the Alamo
51
Don't Worry About Me
52
Gone with the Wind
53
Back Bay Blues
54
Here Lies Love
55
When You're Smiling
Dave Brubeck & Paul Desmond
Live At Birdland, 1951-1952
Complete Quartet Recordings with Jim Hall
Like a Dry Martini
Vintage Cafè: Desmond Blue
At Pennsylvania State University 1955
Take Ten
Ballads
Two Roses
At Basin Street
Bluestreak