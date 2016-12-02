Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Singles

Singles

Glen Glenn

Start Up Records  • Рок  • 1962

1

Laurie Ann

Glen Glenn

2:42

2

One Cup of Coffee and a Cigarette

Glen Glenn

2:00

3

Blue Jeans and a Boys' Shirt

Glen Glenn

2:05

4

Would Ja'

Glen Glenn

2:01

5

Everybody's Movin'

Glen Glenn

2:41

6

I'm Glad My Baby's Gone

Glen Glenn

2:20

7

Goofin' Around

Glen Glenn

1:59

8

Susie Green from Abilene

Glen Glenn

1:53

