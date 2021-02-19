Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Star Trek

Star Trek

Various Artists

DCE Pop Music  • Грустно  • 2021

1

You Can't Break the Chains of Love

Gene Simmons

2:37

2

(Back Home Again In) Indiana

Chet Atkins

3:18

3

Star Trek

Headliners

2:30

4

Got No Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:00

5

The Song from Moulin Rouge (Where Is You Heart)

Ray Conniff

2:54

6

Sugar Foot Stomp

Bunny Berigan

2:57

7

(I Don't Stand) a Ghost of a Chance with You

Frank Sinatra

3:12

8

Someday You'll Be Sorry

Lionel Hampton

2:45

9

Wish It Were Me

The Platters

2:41

10

It Ain't Necessarily So

Oscar Peterson

2:48

