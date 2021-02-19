Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Perdido

Perdido

Various Artists

DCE Pop Music  • Грустно  • 2021

1

Perdido

Duke Ellington

2:21

2

Monte Criollo

Azucena Maizani

1:52

3

Deep Purple

Bing Crosby

3:23

4

When the Work's All Done This Fall

Rex Allen

3:24

5

The Acropolis (Original Soundtrack from 'Boy on a Dolphin')

Hugo Friedhofer

2:09

6

Medley：Take a Message to Mary／Maybe Tomorrow／I Wonder If I Care so Much (Live)

The Everly Brothers

6:53

7

That's All

Buddy Rich

4:34

8

Mythe

Chet Baker

4:27

9

I Just Can't Stop Believing

B.J. Thomas

3:13

10

Moonlight Cocktail

Glenn Miller

1:39

