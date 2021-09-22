Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Lullaby Renditions of SIA

Lullaby Renditions of SIA

C-A-T and O W L

The Cat and Owl  • Разная  • 2021

1

Angel by The Wings

C-A-TO W L

4:12

2

Bird Set Free

C-A-TO W L

4:51

3

Chandelier

C-A-TO W L

5:46

4

Elastic Heart

C-A-TO W L

5:00

5

Free the Animal

C-A-TO W L

3:39

6

Helium

C-A-TO W L

4:10

7

Im Still Here

C-A-TO W L

3:47

8

Move Your Body

C-A-TO W L

4:49

9

One Milion Bullets

C-A-TO W L

3:44

10

Rainbow

C-A-TO W L

3:37

11

Reaper

C-A-TO W L

4:00

12

Santas Coming for Us

C-A-TO W L

3:20

13

Snowman

C-A-TO W L

3:00

14

The Greatest

C-A-TO W L

3:47

15

To Be Human

C-A-TO W L

3:44

16

Unstoppable

C-A-TO W L

4:11

17

Big Girls Cry

C-A-TO W L

4:24

