The Ramsey Lewis Trio
1
Lonely Avenue
2
Don't Even Kick It Around
3
Salute To Ray Charles
4
Barefoot Sunday Blues
5
Island Blues
6
I Spend My Life
7
Act Like You Mean
8
Sarah Jane
9
The Train Won't Wait
10
Come On Baby
Jazz Legends
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ramsey Lewis Trio
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Ramsey Lewis Trio
They all sang: Johnny Mark's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - , Vol. 4
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues
Ramsey Lewis' Christmas
Mild Maniac
Art Deco
4 x 4
Time For Tyner
Thinkin Positive, Vol. 1
Shades of Jazz (Miles Davis Quintet)