Альбом
Постер альбома Barefoot Sunday Blues

Barefoot Sunday Blues

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

Rarity  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

Lonely Avenue

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

2:56

2

Don't Even Kick It Around

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

4:25

3

Salute To Ray Charles

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

5:46

4

Barefoot Sunday Blues

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

3:32

5

Island Blues

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

2:46

6

I Spend My Life

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

3:43

7

Act Like You Mean

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

2:34

8

Sarah Jane

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

5:18

9

The Train Won't Wait

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

3:00

10

Come On Baby

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

2:17

