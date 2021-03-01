Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Piano Bar & Cafe

Piano Bar & Cafe

Smooth Lounge Piano, Kazuhiro Chujo

Relaxing Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

A Place to Hide Away

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:13

2

Cafe Classique

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:13

3

Prepare My Stomach

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:19

4

Work with the Barista

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:17

5

Treats or All Kinds

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:24

6

Vibes of a Dining Time

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:21

7

Ready to Taste

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:13

8

Theme of the Canteen

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:13

9

Something Harder Than Coffee?

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:18

10

The Pianist Orders

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:14

11

Order off Menu

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:25

12

My Favorite Bar

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:25

13

Nod to the Barman

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:58

14

A Conductor in the Café

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:15

15

Chef's Special

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:20

16

Bean Loving Life

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:18

17

A Packed House

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:11

18

Grooves a Brewing

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:17

19

The Best, Bar None

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:18

20

All for the Grind

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:15

21

Where to Eat?

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:10

22

Time Spent with Joe

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:12

23

Baritone in the Bar

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:14

24

A Way to My Heart

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:13

25

Eat, Drink and Be Happy

Smooth Lounge PianoKazuhiro Chujo

2:21

