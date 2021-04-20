Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Boneyard Shuffle
Red Nichols & His Five Pennies
2
When I'm Alone
Fats Waller and His Buddies
3
Honeysuckle Rose
McKinney's Cotton Pickers
4
Casey Jones Blues
Blanche Calloway and Her Joy Boys
5
Boneyard Shuffle (Alternative Version)
6
Honeysuckle Rose (Alternative Version)
7
Arkansas Travelers
8
Travelin' All Alone
9
Casey Jones Special
Andy Kirk and his Twelve Clouds of Joy
10
Fare Thee Honey Blues
Jimmy Johnson and His Band
11
Someone Stole Gabriel's Horn (Alternative Version)
Billy Banks And His Orchestra
12
One Hour
Mound City Blue Blowers
13
What's The Use Of Being Alone'
Dunn's Original Jazz Hounds
14
Easy Money
Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra
15
I'm One Of God's Children
New Orleans Ramblers
16
After You've Gone
Eddie Lang-Joe Venuti And Their All-Star Orchestra
17
Lonesome, All Alone And Blue
Bertha Chippie Hill
18
Lonesome Hours
Hociel Thomas