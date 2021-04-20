Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Boneyard Shuffle

Various Artists

Flames Recordings  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Boneyard Shuffle

Red Nichols & His Five Pennies

3:11

2

When I'm Alone

Fats Waller and His Buddies

3:31

3

Honeysuckle Rose

McKinney's Cotton Pickers

3:10

4

Casey Jones Blues

Blanche Calloway and Her Joy Boys

3:02

5

Boneyard Shuffle (Alternative Version)

Red Nichols & His Five Pennies

3:03

6

Honeysuckle Rose (Alternative Version)

McKinney's Cotton Pickers

3:15

7

Boneyard Shuffle

Arkansas Travelers

2:56

8

Travelin' All Alone

McKinney's Cotton Pickers

3:24

9

Casey Jones Special

Andy Kirk and his Twelve Clouds of Joy

2:56

10

Fare Thee Honey Blues

Jimmy Johnson and His Band

3:24

11

Someone Stole Gabriel's Horn (Alternative Version)

Billy Banks And His Orchestra

2:59

12

One Hour

Mound City Blue Blowers

3:28

13

What's The Use Of Being Alone'

Dunn's Original Jazz Hounds

2:38

14

Easy Money

Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra

3:00

15

I'm One Of God's Children

New Orleans Ramblers

3:21

16

After You've Gone

Eddie Lang-Joe Venuti And Their All-Star Orchestra

3:00

17

Lonesome, All Alone And Blue

Bertha Chippie Hill

2:59

18

Lonesome Hours

Hociel Thomas

3:03

