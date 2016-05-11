Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Les and Mary

Les and Mary

Les Paul & Mary Ford

Start Up Records  • Поп-музыка  • 1955

1

Falling in Love with Love

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:07

2

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:34

3

Just One of Those Things

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:18

4

Twelfth Street Rag

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:20

5

Lies

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:34

6

Turista

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:24

7

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:15

8

Nueva Laredo

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:56

9

The Best Things in Life Are Free

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:27

10

Theme from "Laughing Eyes"

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:25

11

Some of These Days

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:07

12

Tico Tico

Les Paul & Mary Ford

1:36

13

Baby, Won't You Please Come Home

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:02

14

Dangerous Curves

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:28

15

I'm Movin' On

Les Paul & Mary Ford

1:48

16

Farewell for Just a While

Les Paul & Mary Ford

2:23

