Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Rock with Bill Haley and The Comets

Rock with Bill Haley and The Comets

Bill Haley & His Comets

Start Up Records  • Рок  • 1956

1

Rock the Joint

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:15

2

Rockin' Chair on the Moon

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:51

3

Farewell - So-Long - Goodbye

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:51

4

Real Rock Drive

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:19

5

Fractured

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:09

6

Stop Beatin' 'Round the Mulberry Bush

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:24

7

Crazy Man Crazy

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:38

8

Pat-A-Cake

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:20

9

Live It Up

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:51

10

Watcha Gonna Do

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:29

11

I'll Be True to You

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:06

12

Dance with a Dolly (With a Hole in Her Stockin')

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:30

1

Rock the Joint

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:15

2

Rockin' Chair on the Moon

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:51

3

Farewell - So-Long - Goodbye

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:51

4

Real Rock Drive

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:19

5

Fractured

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:09

6

Stop Beatin' 'Round the Mulberry Bush

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:24

7

Crazy Man Crazy

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:38

8

Pat-A-Cake

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:20

9

Live It Up

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:51

10

Watcha Gonna Do

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:29

11

I'll Be True to You

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:06

12

Dance with a Dolly (With a Hole in Her Stockin')

Bill Haley & His Comets

2:30

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Rock Around The Clock

Rock Around The Clock

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Bill Haley & His Comets, Vol. 2

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Bill Haley & His Comets, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Bill Haley & His Comets, Vol. 1

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Bill Haley & His Comets, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Bill Haley & His Comets, Vol. 2

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Bill Haley & His Comets, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Bill Haley & His Comets, Vol. 1

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Bill Haley & His Comets, Vol. 1