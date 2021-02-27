Aretha and the Genius

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin
1
Unchain My Heart (Remastered 2020)
Ray Charles And His Orchestra
2
Won't Be Long (Remastered 2015)
Aretha Franklin
3
Hit the Road Jack (Remastered 2019)
Ray Charles
4
Over the Rainbow (Remastered 2015)
5
Hallelujah I Love Her So (Remastered 2015)
6
All Night Long (Remastered 2015)
7
Lonely Avenue (Remastered 2017)
8
Maybe I'm a Fool (Remastered 2015)
9
I Got a Woman (Remastered 2015)
10
It Ain't Necessarily So (Remastered 2015)
11
Georgia on My Mind (Remastered)
12
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Remastered)
13
I Can't Stop Loving You (Remastered)
14
What'd I Say, Pt. 1 & Pt. 2 (Remastered)
15
That Lucky Old Sun (Just Rolls Around Heaven All Day) (Remastered)
16
Leave My Woman Alone (Remastered 2017)
17
Don't Cry, Baby (Remastered 2015)
18
Careless Love (Remastered)
19
Try a Little Tenderness (Remastered 2015)
20
Alabamy Bound (Remastered)
21
You Made Me Love You (Remastered)
22
Ray's Blues (Remastered)
23
Rock-a-Bye Your Baby with a Dixie Melody (Remastered)
24
Ain't Misbehavin' (Remastered 2015)
25
Exactly Like You (Remastered)
The Genius After Hours
Genius + Soul = Jazz
Ray Charles in Person
Focus on Ray Charles
Ray Charles Signs
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ray Charles, Vol. 2
Показать ещё
Dance Like Nobody's Watching
Sogno
Bloodskinbones
Strangers
Separate Ways (Steve Ecco x Gazzu & Primo x Lifeline Remix)
Nothing But... That Big Room Sound, Vol. 09