Альбом
Постер альбома Aretha and the Genius

Aretha and the Genius

Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin

Millennium Digital Remaster  • R&B и фанк  • 2021

1

Unchain My Heart (Remastered 2020)

Ray Charles And His Orchestra

2:51

2

Won't Be Long (Remastered 2015)

Aretha Franklin

3:08

3

Hit the Road Jack (Remastered 2019)

Ray Charles

1:56

4

Over the Rainbow (Remastered 2015)

Aretha Franklin

2:37

5

Hallelujah I Love Her So (Remastered 2015)

Ray Charles

2:33

6

All Night Long (Remastered 2015)

Aretha Franklin

2:56

7

Lonely Avenue (Remastered 2017)

Ray Charles

2:32

8

Maybe I'm a Fool (Remastered 2015)

Aretha Franklin

3:15

9

I Got a Woman (Remastered 2015)

Ray Charles

2:52

10

It Ain't Necessarily So (Remastered 2015)

Aretha Franklin

2:51

11

Georgia on My Mind (Remastered)

Ray Charles

3:33

12

Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Remastered)

Aretha Franklin

2:15

13

I Can't Stop Loving You (Remastered)

Ray Charles

4:11

14

What'd I Say, Pt. 1 & Pt. 2 (Remastered)

Ray Charles

5:07

15

That Lucky Old Sun (Just Rolls Around Heaven All Day) (Remastered)

Aretha Franklin

3:18

16

Leave My Woman Alone (Remastered 2017)

Ray Charles

2:32

17

Don't Cry, Baby (Remastered 2015)

Aretha Franklin

3:20

18

Careless Love (Remastered)

Ray Charles

3:57

19

Try a Little Tenderness (Remastered 2015)

Aretha Franklin

3:14

20

Alabamy Bound (Remastered)

Ray Charles

1:52

21

You Made Me Love You (Remastered)

Aretha Franklin

2:16

22

Ray's Blues (Remastered)

Ray Charles

2:51

23

Rock-a-Bye Your Baby with a Dixie Melody (Remastered)

Aretha Franklin

2:21

24

Ain't Misbehavin' (Remastered 2015)

Ray Charles

5:39

25

Exactly Like You (Remastered)

Aretha Franklin

2:34

