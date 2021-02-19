Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Close Your Eyes

Close Your Eyes

Various Artists

DCE Pop Music  • Грустно  • 2021

1

Close Your Eyes

Oscar Peterson

5:45

2

Hard Rocks in My Bed

Bumble Bee Slim

2:38

3

I Let a Song Go out of My Heart

Thelonious Monk

5:37

4

Saving My Tears for Tomorrow

Faron Young

2:22

5

Ain't That a Bitch

 🅴

Johnny "Guitar" Watson

5:34

6

Pour Commencer

Django Reinhardt

3:02

7

Please Be Kind

Dave Brubeck

5:29

8

Beacon in the Night

George Jones

1:52

9

Paul's Homecoming／More B-29／Leave of Absence

MGM Studio Orchestra

7:50

10

Le Prochain Amour

Jacques Brel

3:32

1

Close Your Eyes

Oscar Peterson

5:45

2

Hard Rocks in My Bed

Bumble Bee Slim

2:38

3

I Let a Song Go out of My Heart

Thelonious Monk

5:37

4

Saving My Tears for Tomorrow

Faron Young

2:22

5

Ain't That a Bitch

 🅴

Johnny "Guitar" Watson

5:34

6

Pour Commencer

Django Reinhardt

3:02

7

Please Be Kind

Dave Brubeck

5:29

8

Beacon in the Night

George Jones

1:52

9

Paul's Homecoming／More B-29／Leave of Absence

MGM Studio Orchestra

7:50

10

Le Prochain Amour

Jacques Brel

3:32