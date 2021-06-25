Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sound of Mind

Sound of Mind

Raxon

Kompakt  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Majestic

Raxon

2:33

2

Flyby

Raxon

4:15

3

Phantom Report

Raxon

5:30

4

Droid Solo

Raxon

3:17

5

Vice

Raxon

4:37

6

Almost Human

Raxon

4:11

7

Exit Station

Raxon

3:09

8

Journey Mode

Raxon

3:37

9

El Multiverse

Raxon

6:24

10

Outworld

Raxon

5:42

