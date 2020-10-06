Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Summer Bossa Dreams

Summer Bossa Dreams

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Small Coffee to Start the Day

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:34

2

Chill Out Bossa

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:36

3

Relaxing Evening with Jazz

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:42

4

Romantic Slow Vibes

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:38

5

Sensual Shapes of Sounds

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

2:56

6

Sexy Gently Dreams

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:26

7

Time for Long Island Tea

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:33

8

Jazz for Walk at Night

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:42

9

Mellow Saxophone Evening

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

4:01

10

Crying to the Moon for Love

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:05

11

Fast Hectic World

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:24

12

Enjoy Alone Time

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:30

13

Decision Making Time

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

2:59

14

The Taste of the Longing

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:31

15

Florist on the Corner

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:15

16

Relief in Your Arms

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:55

17

Frosting on the Top

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:54

18

Time Has Passed for Us

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:20

19

Romanticism Takes Off to the Skies

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:42

20

Under No Pressure

Bossa Nova Melodies Maker

3:18

