Backwood Philosopher (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Pessi Levanto
1
Opening Philosophy
2
Herrings
3
Travelling
4
The Microscope
5
Measuring Space
6
Observing
7
Hunting
8
Stalking
9
Conversation
10
Death by Laughter
11
We're in a Hurry!
12
Photographing, Pt. 1
13
Photographing, Pt. 2
14
Catching the Trial
15
Backwood Philosopher (End Credits)
16
Closing Philosophy
The Innocents (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Armi Alive! (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Rolli and the Golden Key (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Tears of April (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Unexpected Journey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Novelist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
