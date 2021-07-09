Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Backwood Philosopher (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Backwood Philosopher (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Pessi Levanto

MovieScore Media  •  2021

1

Opening Philosophy

Pessi Levanto

1:43

2

Herrings

Pessi Levanto

1:55

3

Travelling

Pessi Levanto

1:44

4

The Microscope

Pessi Levanto

1:38

5

Measuring Space

Pessi Levanto

4:03

6

Observing

Pessi Levanto

1:54

7

Hunting

Pessi Levanto

1:48

8

Stalking

Pessi Levanto

3:19

9

Conversation

Pessi Levanto

1:42

10

Death by Laughter

Pessi Levanto

2:12

11

We're in a Hurry!

Pessi Levanto

2:00

12

Photographing, Pt. 1

Pessi Levanto

2:20

13

Photographing, Pt. 2

Pessi Levanto

1:51

14

Catching the Trial

Pessi Levanto

2:46

15

Backwood Philosopher (End Credits)

Pessi Levanto

2:39

16

Closing Philosophy

Pessi Levanto

2:05

