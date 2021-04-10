Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Essential House Flavas, Vol. 1

Essential House Flavas, Vol. 1

Various Artists

NF Boyz Records  • Deep House  • 2021

1

Slave of Love (House for Deep Mix)

Xavier Dextor

3:16

2

Smart Life (House Mix)

Auguste Simard

3:25

3

Erotic Hypnotist (Rhythms & Monarch's Mix)

Beloved Quartz

3:10

4

Reverse Technology (Evolving Mix)

V6

3:15

5

Diamond Red (Ronnie Martera Deep Mix)

Deep Factor

3:52

6

Center Frost (Jeff Zebra's Deep Mix)

Carl De Bone

3:52

7

Pulls the Rope (Anthony's Beach Mix)

Virtually Seed

3:10

8

Carton Box (Deep Rhythms Mix)

Charles Daughtry

3:41

9

Wanted Model (James Altura Mix)

Dag Grooves

3:20

10

Criptografico (Paul's Hotel Mix)

Bright Anvil

3:20

11

Good Conduct (Glitter Life Mix)

Andrew Waxmann

2:57

12

A Greating from the Sea (Island Mix)

Subway Soul

3:15

13

Metallic Eyez (Moonlight Mix)

Demise Manta

3:10

14

Pablo Escobar (New Yorker Mix)

Criminal Of Glaze

3:04

15

Yellow Rose (Robert Chiarofone Mix)

Sumo Funk

3:10

16

Ye Meigui (Night Mix)

Alexis Montgomery

3:18

17

An Smart Escape (House & Cosmic Mix)

Freddy Bass

3:13

18

Filter Envelope (Superdeep Mix)

Don Conte

3:46

19

Defiant Flower (Deep Floor Mix)

Elwood Eaton

3:27

20

Hybrid Firewire (Manitoo Mix)

Uwe Theissen

3:16

