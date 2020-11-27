Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 2 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 2 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Various Artists

X-Max Tree  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Original Mix)

Brenda Lee

2:05

2

Jingle Bell Rock (Original Mix)

Bobby Helms

2:12

3

The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar - Plum Fairy)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

2:05

4

The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

3:16

5

Christmas Auld Lang Syne (Original Mix)

Bobby Darin

2:43

6

Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)

Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle

2:13

7

Zat You Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Louis Armstrong

2:48

8

The Holly and the Ivy (Original Mix)

Stan Kenton's Orchestra

1:52

9

Good King Wenceslas (Original Mix)

Nelson Eddy

2:49

10

The Christmas Waltz (Original Mix)

Peggy Lee

2:55

11

Christmas Cards (Original Mix)

Petula Clark

2:29

12

Mele Kalikimaka ( Hawaiian Christmas Song ) (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyJohn Scott TrotterThe Andrews Sisters

2:55

13

Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)

Ray Conniff's OrchestraThe Ray Conniff Singers

2:32

14

Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

2:58

15

His Amazing Grace (Original Mix)

Tennessee Ernie Ford

2:29

16

Sweet Little Jesus Boy (Original Mix)

The Staple Singers

3:41

17

Rock 'N' Roll Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Huey Piano SmithThe Clowns

2:51

18

Once in Royal David's City (Original Mix)

Petula Clark

2:46

19

Hark! the Herald Angel Sing (Original Mix)

The Everly Brothers

2:10

20

The Star Carol (Original Mix)

Peggy Lee

2:43

21

I Saw Three Ships (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

1:29

22

In the Bleak Midwinter (Original Mix)

Sir David WillcocksChoir of King's College, Cambridge

4:53

23

Christmas Alphabet (Original Mix)

Dickie ValencineJon Douglas

2:04

24

Jolly Old St. Nicholas (Original Mix)

The Ames Brothers

2:20

25

We Three Kings (Original Mix)

Mitch Miller

3:48

26

O Thou Joyful Day (Original Mix)

Korla Pandit

2:03

27

The Carol of the Bells (Original Mix)

The Four Seasons

1:32

28

Away in a Manger (Original Mix)

The Springfields

1:57

29

I Believe (Original Mix)

Dee Dee Sharp

2:38

30

A Winter Romance (Original Mix)

Dean Martin

2:58

31

You're All I Want for Christmas (Original Mix)

Frankie Avalon

3:13

32

Go Tell It on the Mountain (Original Mix)

Brook Benton

2:31

33

The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

2:34

34

O Come All Ye Faithful (Original Mix)

Bobby Darin

2:22

35

The First Noel (Original Mix)

Tennessee Ernie Ford

3:00

36

Santa Baby (Original Mix)

Eartha Kitt

3:22

37

In Dulci Jubilo (Original Mix)

Leroy Anderson

1:28

38

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)

The Four Seasons

1:50

39

I'll Walk with God (Original Mix)

Slim Whitman

3:08

40

The Lord's Prayer (Original Mix)

Dinah Washington

2:44

41

Christmas Blues (Original Mix)

Charles Brown

2:58

42

Moonlight in Vermont (Original Mix)

Betty CarterRay Bryant Trio

3:25

43

White Christmas (Original Mix)

Bing Crosby

3:01

44

Jingle Bells (Original Mix)

Sammy Davis Jr.

2:18

45

Here Comes Santa Claus ( Right Down Santa Claus Lane ) (Original Mix)

The Chipmunks

1:46

46

Blue Christmas (Original Mix)

Elvis Presley

2:09

47

Deck the Halls (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

1:09

48

Christmas in Heaven (Original Mix)

The DominoesJackie Wilson

2:43

49

What Child is This? (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

3:58

50

Precious Lord, Pt. 1 - Pt. 2 (Original Mix)

Aretha Franklin

6:08

1

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Original Mix)

Brenda Lee

2:05

2

Jingle Bell Rock (Original Mix)

Bobby Helms

2:12

3

The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar - Plum Fairy)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

2:05

4

The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

3:16

5

Christmas Auld Lang Syne (Original Mix)

Bobby Darin

2:43

6

Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)

Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle

2:13

7

Zat You Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Louis Armstrong

2:48

8

The Holly and the Ivy (Original Mix)

Stan Kenton's Orchestra

1:52

9

Good King Wenceslas (Original Mix)

Nelson Eddy

2:49

10

The Christmas Waltz (Original Mix)

Peggy Lee

2:55

11

Christmas Cards (Original Mix)

Petula Clark

2:29

12

Mele Kalikimaka ( Hawaiian Christmas Song ) (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyJohn Scott TrotterThe Andrews Sisters

2:55

13

Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)

Ray Conniff's OrchestraThe Ray Conniff Singers

2:32

14

Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

2:58

15

His Amazing Grace (Original Mix)

Tennessee Ernie Ford

2:29

16

Sweet Little Jesus Boy (Original Mix)

The Staple Singers

3:41

17

Rock 'N' Roll Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Huey Piano SmithThe Clowns

2:51

18

Once in Royal David's City (Original Mix)

Petula Clark

2:46

19

Hark! the Herald Angel Sing (Original Mix)

The Everly Brothers

2:10

20

The Star Carol (Original Mix)

Peggy Lee

2:43

21

I Saw Three Ships (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

1:29

22

In the Bleak Midwinter (Original Mix)

Sir David WillcocksChoir of King's College, Cambridge

4:53

23

Christmas Alphabet (Original Mix)

Dickie ValencineJon Douglas

2:04

24

Jolly Old St. Nicholas (Original Mix)

The Ames Brothers

2:20

25

We Three Kings (Original Mix)

Mitch Miller

3:48

26

O Thou Joyful Day (Original Mix)

Korla Pandit

2:03

27

The Carol of the Bells (Original Mix)

The Four Seasons

1:32

28

Away in a Manger (Original Mix)

The Springfields

1:57

29

I Believe (Original Mix)

Dee Dee Sharp

2:38

30

A Winter Romance (Original Mix)

Dean Martin

2:58

31

You're All I Want for Christmas (Original Mix)

Frankie Avalon

3:13

32

Go Tell It on the Mountain (Original Mix)

Brook Benton

2:31

33

The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

2:34

34

O Come All Ye Faithful (Original Mix)

Bobby Darin

2:22

35

The First Noel (Original Mix)

Tennessee Ernie Ford

3:00

36

Santa Baby (Original Mix)

Eartha Kitt

3:22

37

In Dulci Jubilo (Original Mix)

Leroy Anderson

1:28

38

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)

The Four Seasons

1:50

39

I'll Walk with God (Original Mix)

Slim Whitman

3:08

40

The Lord's Prayer (Original Mix)

Dinah Washington

2:44

41

Christmas Blues (Original Mix)

Charles Brown

2:58

42

Moonlight in Vermont (Original Mix)

Betty CarterRay Bryant Trio

3:25

43

White Christmas (Original Mix)

Bing Crosby

3:01

44

Jingle Bells (Original Mix)

Sammy Davis Jr.

2:18

45

Here Comes Santa Claus ( Right Down Santa Claus Lane ) (Original Mix)

The Chipmunks

1:46

46

Blue Christmas (Original Mix)

Elvis Presley

2:09

47

Deck the Halls (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

1:09

48

Christmas in Heaven (Original Mix)

The DominoesJackie Wilson

2:43

49

What Child is This? (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

3:58

50

Precious Lord, Pt. 1 - Pt. 2 (Original Mix)

Aretha Franklin

6:08

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома In 'N Out

In 'N Out

Постер альбома #1's

#1's

Постер альбома Get Happy: The Harold Arlen Centennial Celebration

Get Happy: The Harold Arlen Centennial Celebration

Постер альбома Jazz in the New Harmonic

Jazz in the New Harmonic

Постер альбома Ghost Song #6

Ghost Song #6

Постер альбома Soul & R&B: The Whole Story, Vol. 8

Soul & R&B: The Whole Story, Vol. 8