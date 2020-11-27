Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 2 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Original Mix)
Brenda Lee
2
Jingle Bell Rock (Original Mix)
Bobby Helms
3
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar - Plum Fairy)
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
4
The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Original Mix)
Nat King Cole
5
Christmas Auld Lang Syne (Original Mix)
Bobby Darin
6
Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)
Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle
7
Zat You Santa Claus (Original Mix)
Louis Armstrong
8
The Holly and the Ivy (Original Mix)
Stan Kenton's Orchestra
9
Good King Wenceslas (Original Mix)
Nelson Eddy
10
The Christmas Waltz (Original Mix)
Peggy Lee
11
Christmas Cards (Original Mix)
Petula Clark
12
Mele Kalikimaka ( Hawaiian Christmas Song ) (Original Mix)
Bing CrosbyJohn Scott TrotterThe Andrews Sisters
13
Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)
Ray Conniff's OrchestraThe Ray Conniff Singers
14
Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)
Johnny Mathis
15
His Amazing Grace (Original Mix)
Tennessee Ernie Ford
16
Sweet Little Jesus Boy (Original Mix)
The Staple Singers
17
Rock 'N' Roll Santa Claus (Original Mix)
Huey Piano SmithThe Clowns
18
Once in Royal David's City (Original Mix)
19
Hark! the Herald Angel Sing (Original Mix)
The Everly Brothers
20
The Star Carol (Original Mix)
21
I Saw Three Ships (Original Mix)
22
In the Bleak Midwinter (Original Mix)
Sir David WillcocksChoir of King's College, Cambridge
23
Christmas Alphabet (Original Mix)
Dickie ValencineJon Douglas
24
Jolly Old St. Nicholas (Original Mix)
The Ames Brothers
25
We Three Kings (Original Mix)
Mitch Miller
26
O Thou Joyful Day (Original Mix)
Korla Pandit
27
The Carol of the Bells (Original Mix)
The Four Seasons
28
Away in a Manger (Original Mix)
The Springfields
29
I Believe (Original Mix)
Dee Dee Sharp
30
A Winter Romance (Original Mix)
Dean Martin
31
You're All I Want for Christmas (Original Mix)
Frankie Avalon
32
Go Tell It on the Mountain (Original Mix)
Brook Benton
33
The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot (Original Mix)
34
O Come All Ye Faithful (Original Mix)
35
The First Noel (Original Mix)
36
Santa Baby (Original Mix)
Eartha Kitt
37
In Dulci Jubilo (Original Mix)
Leroy Anderson
38
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)
39
I'll Walk with God (Original Mix)
Slim Whitman
40
The Lord's Prayer (Original Mix)
Dinah Washington
41
Christmas Blues (Original Mix)
Charles Brown
42
Moonlight in Vermont (Original Mix)
Betty CarterRay Bryant Trio
43
White Christmas (Original Mix)
Bing Crosby
44
Jingle Bells (Original Mix)
Sammy Davis Jr.
45
Here Comes Santa Claus ( Right Down Santa Claus Lane ) (Original Mix)
The Chipmunks
46
Blue Christmas (Original Mix)
Elvis Presley
47
Deck the Halls (Original Mix)
48
Christmas in Heaven (Original Mix)
The DominoesJackie Wilson
49
What Child is This? (Original Mix)
50
Precious Lord, Pt. 1 - Pt. 2 (Original Mix)
Aretha Franklin
