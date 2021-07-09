Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Chillest, Vol. 1 - Finest Chillout Selection

The Chillest, Vol. 1 - Finest Chillout Selection

Various Artists

Delaissada Records  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Morning in Mountain (Manhattan's Lights Mix)

Constance's Beats

3:36

2

Yedeka (Original Mix)

Cut Groove

4:09

3

Wake of Light (Constance Mix)

Makina Jane

3:33

4

Poisonous Fruits (Phantazy Mix)

Suspension 6Flora Hax

3:33

5

Digital Theremin (Original Mix)

Shadow Rhythm

3:58

6

Reason to Believe (Beach Chill Mix)

Will Romero

3:04

7

Count Me Out (In the Sun Mix)

Greg Betacur

3:33

8

Music is All You Need (Alter Ego Mix)

Titus Koibra

3:01

9

To Love (Chilling)

Franklin Laurent

5:05

10

Hard Rotor (Chill Mix)

Gerald Brooks

5:15

11

Go to Start (White Riva's Lounge Mix)

Alexander Senior

3:31

12

Cool Music for Cool People (Original Mix)

Chill Institute

4:04

13

Many Tears (Concorde Mix)

Kurt Roberts

3:33

14

Lonely Night (Red Chill Mix)

Herbie Ross

5:15

15

Wind in the Wind (Original Mix)

DJ Joseph B

3:38

16

Slow Tears (Lounge & Soul's City Mix)

Martin Donovan

3:44

17

Something Different (Green Chill Mix)

Tom Martin

5:01

18

The Color of Love (North Pole Mix)

Victor Quantum

3:33

19

One Off (Petite Boutique's Fashion Mix)

Ronny Starr

2:52

20

Summer in the City (Love Mix)

The Soulbrothers

3:12

