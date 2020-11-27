Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома This is Christmas Time - 25 Original Cristmas Carols Remixed

This is Christmas Time - 25 Original Cristmas Carols Remixed

Various Artists

X-Max Tree  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Remix)

Paul Anka

2:49

2

Jingle Bell Rock (Remix)

Bobby Helms

2:50

3

Santa Baby (Remix)

Eartha Kitt

3:25

4

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Remix)

Elvis Presley

3:37

5

The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Remix)

Nat King Cole

3:17

6

Silent Night (Remix)

Dinah Washington

3:38

7

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Remix)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:11

8

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Remix)

Dean Martin

2:59

9

Mistletoe and Holly (Remix)

Frank Sinatra

3:10

10

Sleigh Ride (Remix)

Bing Crosby

3:04

11

Frosty the Snowman (Remix)

Perry Como

3:21

12

I Like a Sleighride ( Jingle Bells ) (Remix)

Peggy Lee

3:15

13

The Twelve Days of Christmas (Remix)

Ray Conniff

4:20

14

White Christmas (Remix)

Elvis Presley

3:14

15

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Remix)

Frank Sinatra

3:31

16

Winter Wonderland (Remix)

Dean Martin

2:27

17

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear (Remix)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:47

18

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Remix)

The Staple Singers

3:35

19

God Bless the Child (Remix)

Aretha Franklin

3:06

20

Baby, It's Cold Outside (Remix)

Ray CharlesBetty Carter

4:04

21

Please Come Home for Christmas (Remix)

Charles Brown

3:31

22

Silver Bells (Remix)

Johnny Mathis

3:36

23

Blue Christmas (Remix)

Frankie Avalon

3:49

24

Mary's Boy Child (Remix)

Harry Belafonte

4:29

25

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Remix)

The Everly Brothers

2:40

