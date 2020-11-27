This is Christmas Time - 25 Original Cristmas Carols Remixed

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Remix)
Paul Anka
2
Jingle Bell Rock (Remix)
Bobby Helms
3
Santa Baby (Remix)
Eartha Kitt
4
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Remix)
Elvis Presley
5
The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Remix)
Nat King Cole
6
Silent Night (Remix)
Dinah Washington
7
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Remix)
Ella Fitzgerald
8
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Remix)
Dean Martin
9
Mistletoe and Holly (Remix)
Frank Sinatra
10
Sleigh Ride (Remix)
Bing Crosby
11
Frosty the Snowman (Remix)
Perry Como
12
I Like a Sleighride ( Jingle Bells ) (Remix)
Peggy Lee
13
The Twelve Days of Christmas (Remix)
Ray Conniff
14
White Christmas (Remix)
15
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Remix)
16
Winter Wonderland (Remix)
17
It Came Upon the Midnight Clear (Remix)
18
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Remix)
The Staple Singers
19
God Bless the Child (Remix)
Aretha Franklin
20
Baby, It's Cold Outside (Remix)
Ray CharlesBetty Carter
21
Please Come Home for Christmas (Remix)
Charles Brown
22
Silver Bells (Remix)
Johnny Mathis
23
Blue Christmas (Remix)
Frankie Avalon
24
Mary's Boy Child (Remix)
Harry Belafonte
25
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Remix)
The Everly Brothers
Music around the World by Dean Martin
Basie and Eckstine. Inc
Swing It! Vol. (2)
Sway
The Collection
