100 Christmas - 100 Original Christmas Classic Songs

Various Artists
1
Christmas Carousel (Original Mix)
Peggy Lee
2
Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)
Ray Conniff's OrchestraThe Ray Conniff Singers
3
Jingle Bells (Original Mix)
Sammy Davis Jr.
4
The Snow is Falling (Original Mix)
Ray Charles
5
Jingle Bell Rock (Original Mix)
Bobby Helms
6
The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Original Mix)
Mel Tormé
7
Silent Night (Original Mix)
Dinah Washington
8
Twas the Night Before Christmas (Original Mix)
Perry Como
9
Santa Baby (Original Mix)
Eartha Kitt
10
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm (Original Mix)
Billie Holiday
11
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Original Mix)
Dean Martin
12
Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)
Paul Anka
13
Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)
Charles Brown
14
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Original Mix)
Johnny Mathis
15
White Christmas (Original Mix)
The Drifters
16
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Version)
Frank Sinatra
17
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Original Version)
Elvis Presley
18
Mele Kalikimaka ( Hawaiian Christmas Song ) (Original Mix)
Bing CrosbyJohn Scott TrotterThe Andrews Sisters
19
Buon Natale ( Means ) Merry Christmas to You (Original Mix)
Nat King Cole
20
Little Drummer Boy (Original Mix)
Chet Atkins
21
Little Jack Frost (Original Mix)
Bing CrosbyPeggy Lee
22
O Holy Night (Original Mix)
Stan Kenton's Orchestra
23
Frosty the Snow Man (Original Mix)
JanDean
24
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Mix)
Judy Garland
25
Hey Santa Claus (Original Mix)
The Moonglows
26
Christmas Bride (Original Mix)
27
Must Be Santa (Original Mix)
Joan Regan
28
Santo Natale (Original Mix)
David Whitfield
29
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)
Bing CrosbyElla Fitzgerald
30
The First Noel (Original)
Pat BooneLew Douglas
31
Merry, Merry Christmas Baby (Original Mix)
Dodie Stevens
32
O Come, All Ye Faithful (Original Mix)
Mitch Miller
33
Frosty the Snowman (Original Mix)
Gene Autry
34
Come to Jesus (Original Mix)
Mahalia Jackson
35
You're All I Want for Christmas (Original Mix)
Bing Crosby
36
O Holy Night (Original)
Jimmie Rodgers
37
I Can Put My Trust in Jesus (Original Mix)
38
Happy New Year (Original Mix)
Lightnin' Hopkins
39
It's Christmas Everywhere (Original Mix)
40
God Bless the Child (Original Mix)
Lou Rawls
41
The Little Boy Who Couldn't Find Christmas (Original Mix)
Roy RogersDale Evans
42
The Christmas Waltz (Original Mix)
43
Christmas in New Orleans (Original Mix)
Louis Armstrong
44
Give Me Your Heart for Christmas (Original Mix)
The McGuire Sisters
45
Ave Maria (Original Mix)
Sarah Vaughan
46
Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)
The Orioles
47
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Original Mix)
The Everly Brothers
48
Happy New Year, Baby (Original Mix)
The Johnny Otis Orchestra
49
The Snowman (Original Mix)
Bing CrosbyFrank Sinatra
50
Will Santa Come to Shanty Town (Original Mix)
Eddy Arnold
51
The Merry Christmas Medley: We Wish You a Merry Christmas / Angels from the Realms of Glory / Hark! (Original Mix)
The Four Seasons
52
Here Comes Santa Claus (Original Mix)
Doris Day
53
Jo Stafford
54
Christmas Celebration (Original Mix)
B.B. King
55
December (Original Mix)
Kay StarrBilly Butterfield
56
It's Christmas Time Again (Original Mix)
Cecil Gant
57
Mary's Boy Child (Original Mix)
Harry Belafonte
58
The Bells of ST Mary's (Original Mix)
59
Happy Holiday (Original Mix)
Jackie Gleason
60
Christmas Choir (Original Mix)
Patti Page
61
Christmas is Coming (Original Mix)
62
Christmas Eve (Original Mix)
Billy Eckstine
63
White Christmas (Original Version)
64
I Believe (Original Mix)
Frankie Laine
65
Silver Bells (Original Mix)
66
Sleigh Ride in July (Original Mix)
Dinah Shore
67
Merry Christmas Baby (Original Mix)
Lionel Hampton
68
A Not so Merry Christmas (Original Mix)
Bobby Vee
69
O Tannenbaum (Original Mix)
Leontyne Price
70
Christmas Cards (Original Mix)
Petula Clark
71
A Christmas Festival (Original Mix)
The Boston Pops Orchestra
72
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)
Ella Fitzgerald
73
Christmas Medley: the First Noel / O Little Town of Bethlehem / Silent Night (Original Mix)
Frankie Avalon
74
Lonely Pup ( in a Christmas Shop ) (Original Mix)
Adam Faith
75
Merry Christmas (Original Mix)
Anne Shelton
76
Zat You Santa Claus (Original Mix)
77
The First Noel (Original Mix)
78
Chuck Berry
79
The Christmas Spell (Original Mix)
80
81
My Christmas Rosary (Original Mix)
Teresa Brewer
82
Noel Blanc (Original Mix)
Dalida
83
Christmas and You (Original Mix)
Dave King
84
The Lord's Prayer (Original Mix)
85
86
Sleigh Ride (Original Version)
87
The Sound of Christmas (Original Mix)
The Ramsey Lewis Trio
88
Sweet Little Jesus Boy (Original Mix)
The Staple Singers
89
Joy to the World (Original Mix)
The Lennon Sisters
90
Mary Had a Baby (Original Mix)
Odetta
91
My Christmas Love (Original Mix)
92
Nothin' for Christmas (Original Mix)
93
C-H-R-I-S-T-M-A-S (Original Mix)
Rosemary Clooney
94
The Platters
95
Snowy White Snow and Jingle Bells (Original Mix)
Vaughn Monroe
96
Doing the Santa Claus (Original Mix)
Huey Piano SmithThe Clowns
97
Sugar Rum Cherry ( Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy ) (Original Mix)
Duke Ellington
98
Run Rudolph, Run (Original Mix)
99
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Original Mix)
Pilgrim Travelers
100
Nuttin' for Christmas (Original Mix)
The Fontane Sisters
