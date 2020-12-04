Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 100 Christmas - 100 Original Christmas Classic Songs

100 Christmas - 100 Original Christmas Classic Songs

Various Artists

X-Max Tree  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Christmas Carousel (Original Mix)

Peggy Lee

2:23

2

Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)

Ray Conniff's OrchestraThe Ray Conniff Singers

2:33

3

Jingle Bells (Original Mix)

Sammy Davis Jr.

2:18

4

The Snow is Falling (Original Mix)

Ray Charles

2:50

5

Jingle Bell Rock (Original Mix)

Bobby Helms

2:12

6

The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Original Mix)

Mel Tormé

3:05

7

Silent Night (Original Mix)

Dinah Washington

2:22

8

Twas the Night Before Christmas (Original Mix)

Perry Como

3:47

9

Santa Baby (Original Mix)

Eartha Kitt

3:22

10

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm (Original Mix)

Billie Holiday

3:57

11

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Original Mix)

Dean Martin

1:56

12

Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)

Paul Anka

2:37

13

Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

Charles Brown

2:51

14

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

3:07

15

White Christmas (Original Mix)

The Drifters

2:40

16

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Version)

Frank Sinatra

2:49

17

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Original Version)

Elvis Presley

1:57

18

Mele Kalikimaka ( Hawaiian Christmas Song ) (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyJohn Scott TrotterThe Andrews Sisters

2:55

19

Buon Natale ( Means ) Merry Christmas to You (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

1:33

20

Little Drummer Boy (Original Mix)

Chet Atkins

2:29

21

Little Jack Frost (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyPeggy Lee

1:50

22

O Holy Night (Original Mix)

Stan Kenton's Orchestra

2:10

23

Frosty the Snow Man (Original Mix)

JanDean

2:11

24

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Mix)

Judy Garland

2:41

25

Hey Santa Claus (Original Mix)

The Moonglows

2:25

26

Christmas Bride (Original Mix)

Ray Conniff's OrchestraThe Ray Conniff Singers

2:53

27

Must Be Santa (Original Mix)

Joan Regan

3:08

28

Santo Natale (Original Mix)

David Whitfield

2:56

29

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyElla Fitzgerald

2:27

30

The First Noel (Original)

Pat BooneLew Douglas

2:58

31

Merry, Merry Christmas Baby (Original Mix)

 🅴

Dodie Stevens

2:14

32

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Original Mix)

Mitch Miller

2:22

33

Frosty the Snowman (Original Mix)

Gene Autry

2:49

34

Come to Jesus (Original Mix)

Mahalia Jackson

3:19

35

You're All I Want for Christmas (Original Mix)

Bing Crosby

3:08

36

O Holy Night (Original)

Jimmie Rodgers

2:25

37

I Can Put My Trust in Jesus (Original Mix)

Mahalia Jackson

3:16

38

Happy New Year (Original Mix)

Lightnin' Hopkins

3:14

39

It's Christmas Everywhere (Original Mix)

Paul Anka

3:03

40

God Bless the Child (Original Mix)

Lou Rawls

4:30

41

The Little Boy Who Couldn't Find Christmas (Original Mix)

Roy RogersDale Evans

1:46

42

The Christmas Waltz (Original Mix)

Peggy Lee

2:55

43

Christmas in New Orleans (Original Mix)

Louis Armstrong

2:53

44

Give Me Your Heart for Christmas (Original Mix)

The McGuire Sisters

2:20

45

Ave Maria (Original Mix)

Sarah Vaughan

3:29

46

Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)

The Orioles

2:09

47

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Original Mix)

The Everly Brothers

1:24

48

Happy New Year, Baby (Original Mix)

The Johnny Otis Orchestra

2:45

49

The Snowman (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyFrank Sinatra

1:33

50

Will Santa Come to Shanty Town (Original Mix)

Eddy Arnold

2:21

51

The Merry Christmas Medley: We Wish You a Merry Christmas / Angels from the Realms of Glory / Hark! (Original Mix)

The Four Seasons

4:15

52

Here Comes Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Doris Day

2:42

53

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Original Mix)

Jo Stafford

2:00

54

Christmas Celebration (Original Mix)

B.B. King

2:39

55

December (Original Mix)

Kay StarrBilly Butterfield

3:18

56

It's Christmas Time Again (Original Mix)

Cecil Gant

2:51

57

Mary's Boy Child (Original Mix)

Harry Belafonte

4:22

58

The Bells of ST Mary's (Original Mix)

The Drifters

2:39

59

Happy Holiday (Original Mix)

Jackie Gleason

2:35

60

Christmas Choir (Original Mix)

Patti Page

2:41

61

Christmas is Coming (Original Mix)

Harry Belafonte

1:41

62

Christmas Eve (Original Mix)

Billy Eckstine

3:04

63

White Christmas (Original Version)

Elvis Presley

2:46

64

I Believe (Original Mix)

Frankie Laine

2:10

65

Silver Bells (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

3:32

66

Sleigh Ride in July (Original Mix)

Dinah Shore

3:01

67

Merry Christmas Baby (Original Mix)

Lionel Hampton

3:21

68

A Not so Merry Christmas (Original Mix)

Bobby Vee

2:14

69

O Tannenbaum (Original Mix)

Leontyne Price

1:52

70

Christmas Cards (Original Mix)

Petula Clark

2:29

71

A Christmas Festival (Original Mix)

The Boston Pops Orchestra

8:41

72

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Original Mix)

Ella Fitzgerald

2:17

73

Christmas Medley: the First Noel / O Little Town of Bethlehem / Silent Night (Original Mix)

Frankie Avalon

4:24

74

Lonely Pup ( in a Christmas Shop ) (Original Mix)

Adam Faith

1:49

75

Merry Christmas (Original Mix)

Anne Shelton

2:20

76

Zat You Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Louis Armstrong

2:48

77

The First Noel (Original Mix)

Chet Atkins

1:46

78

Merry Christmas Baby (Original Mix)

Chuck Berry

3:15

79

The Christmas Spell (Original Mix)

Peggy Lee

3:21

80

Merry Christmas (Original Mix)

Lightnin' Hopkins

2:36

81

My Christmas Rosary (Original Mix)

Teresa Brewer

2:51

82

Noel Blanc (Original Mix)

Dalida

2:40

83

Christmas and You (Original Mix)

Dave King

3:13

84

The Lord's Prayer (Original Mix)

Dinah Washington

2:44

85

Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)

Jo Stafford

2:40

86

Sleigh Ride (Original Version)

Jo Stafford

2:49

87

The Sound of Christmas (Original Mix)

The Ramsey Lewis Trio

2:22

88

Sweet Little Jesus Boy (Original Mix)

The Staple Singers

3:41

89

Joy to the World (Original Mix)

The Lennon Sisters

1:50

90

Mary Had a Baby (Original Mix)

Odetta

1:45

91

My Christmas Love (Original Mix)

Bobby Vee

1:51

92

Nothin' for Christmas (Original Mix)

Eartha Kitt

2:38

93

C-H-R-I-S-T-M-A-S (Original Mix)

Rosemary Clooney

3:09

94

Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

The Platters

2:26

95

Snowy White Snow and Jingle Bells (Original Mix)

Vaughn Monroe

2:14

96

Doing the Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Huey Piano SmithThe Clowns

3:10

97

Sugar Rum Cherry ( Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy ) (Original Mix)

Duke Ellington

3:06

98

Run Rudolph, Run (Original Mix)

Chuck Berry

2:45

99

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

Pilgrim Travelers

2:31

100

Nuttin' for Christmas (Original Mix)

The Fontane Sisters

2:00

