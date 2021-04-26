Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Techno to the Top, Vol. 1 - Techno for Every Mood

Techno to the Top, Vol. 1 - Techno for Every Mood

Various Artists

NF Boyz Records  • Электроника  • 2021

1

That Deep Stuff (Vision Mix)

Kiloton

3:16

2

Cheapest Things (Night Train Mix)

Johnny Donald

3:12

3

Lost Memory (Tech House Edit)

Zagor Willer

4:09

4

Wings in the Dark (Impulse Mix)

Synth 111

3:09

5

Talk Me (Tech House Edit)

Sonny Boro

4:13

6

Io Suono Progrezzivo (Original Mix)

Kama Kor

6:15

7

To the Sky (Love for Money Mix)

Ronney Dollar

3:08

8

Chunky Bits (Exotherik Mix)

Plastiko

3:05

9

I'm Lost (2019 Mix)

Man 10

3:35

10

Fix It (Rift Mix)

Mik Macro

3:35

11

Keys (Kingdom of Tech Mix)

Sora

3:12

12

Great Team (Clubberz Mix)

Ron Plastic

3:18

13

Oil in My Brain (After Mix)

Quotar 8

4:11

14

Mr. Chairman (The Love Poem Mix)

Melody System

3:11

15

Orione (Club Mix)

Sonia Ndon

4:09

16

Feel the Groove (Club Mix)

Andrew Vogar

4:33

17

Countless Emotions (99 Alliance Mix)

Beatcoin

3:11

18

Ghetto Blaster (Acid Mix)

Roger Sanciuz

3:52

19

Freeday (Club Mix)

808 PM

4:13

20

Old Style Radio Station (Consecutive & Stars Mix)

Bambo Bamba

3:13

