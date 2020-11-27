Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Happy Jazz Christmas, Vol.2 - 10 Christmas Jazz Carols

Happy Jazz Christmas, Vol.2 - 10 Christmas Jazz Carols

Jazz Alchemy

Earmeal  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

3:09

2

Hark! the Herald Angels Sing (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

3:27

3

Angels We Have Heard on High (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

3:29

4

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

3:34

5

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

4:11

6

The Twelve Days of Christmas (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

2:45

7

Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

4:16

8

Jingle Bell Rock (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

3:12

9

Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

3:25

10

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Original Mix)

Jazz Alchemy

3:31

