Christmas Songs, Pt. 2 - the Best of Christmas Songs

Various Artists
1
Marshmallow World (Original Mix)
Bing CrosbyElla Fitzgerald
2
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Original Mix)
Frank Sinatra
3
What Child is This? (Original Mix)
Johnny Mathis
4
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve (Original Mix)
Ella Fitzgerald
5
At the Christmas Ball (Original Mix)
Bessie Smith
6
The Last Month of the Year ( What Month Was Jesus Born in ) (Original Mix)
The Kingston Trio
7
Santa Claus is Back in Town (Original Mix)
Elvis Presley
8
Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)
9
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Mix)
10
Run Rudolph Run (Original Mix)
The Outlaws
11
Christmas Day (Original Mix)
Eddie FisherHugo Winterhalter
12
Hey Santa Claus (Original Mix)
The Moonglows
13
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Original Mix)
The Springfields
14
Ye Shepherds (Original Mix)
Alfred DellerThe Deller Consort
15
The Little Christmas Tree (Original Mix)
Nat King Cole
16
The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot (Original Mix)
Vera Lynn
17
The Happiest Christmas Tree (Original Mix)
18
Hark! the Herald Angels Sing (Original Mix)
19
Silent Night (Original Mix)
20
The Excelsis Deo Medley / Deck the Halls / Excelsis Deo-Oh Come All Ye Faithful ( Adeste Fidelis ) (Original Mix)
The Four Seasons
21
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Original Mix)
The Paradise Islanders
22
Santa Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney (Original Mix)
23
December (Original Mix)
Kay StarrBilly Butterfield
24
It's Christmas Time Again (Original Mix)
Peggy LeeVictor Young
25
White Christmas (Original Mix)
The Drifters
26
Jing-a-Ling, Jing-a-Ling (Original Mix)
Tommy TuckerDon BrownKaren Rich
27
Wassail Song (Original Mix)
The Harmony Choristers
28
Mary's Boy Child (Original Mix)
Harry BelafonteWill Lorin
29
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)
Bing CrosbyJohn Scott TrotterJudd Conlon's Rhythmaires
30
O' Come All Ye Faithful (Original Mix)
William Daly
31
Silver Bells (Original Mix)
Doris Day
32
When Was Jesus Born (Original Mix)
The Heavenly Gospel Singers
33
Good King Wenceslas (Original Mix)
Bing Crosby
34
Mr. Santa (Original Mix)
Lollipops
35
The First Snowfall (Original Mix)
The Voices Of Walter Schumann
36
The Twelve Days of Christmas (Original Mix)
The Weavers
37
It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas (Original Mix)
Dean Martin
38
Everyday is Christmas (Original Mix)
Joe Bushkin Trio
39
The First Noel (Original Mix)
Pat BooneLew Douglas
40
Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)
The Platters
41
Take My Hand, Precious Lord (Original Mix)
42
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Original Mix)
43
You're All I Want for Christmas (Original Mix)
44
Where Can I Go? (Original Mix)
45
O Holy Night (Original Mix)
