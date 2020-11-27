Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas Songs, Pt. 2 - the Best of Christmas Songs

Christmas Songs, Pt. 2 - the Best of Christmas Songs

Various Artists

X-Max Tree  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

Marshmallow World (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyElla Fitzgerald

2:56

2

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Original Mix)

Frank Sinatra

2:55

3

What Child is This? (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

3:58

4

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve (Original Mix)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:32

5

At the Christmas Ball (Original Mix)

Bessie Smith

3:24

6

The Last Month of the Year ( What Month Was Jesus Born in ) (Original Mix)

The Kingston Trio

2:37

7

Santa Claus is Back in Town (Original Mix)

Elvis Presley

2:22

8

Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)

Ella Fitzgerald

2:15

9

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Mix)

Frank Sinatra

2:49

10

Run Rudolph Run (Original Mix)

The Outlaws

2:28

11

Christmas Day (Original Mix)

Eddie FisherHugo Winterhalter

2:58

12

Hey Santa Claus (Original Mix)

The Moonglows

2:26

13

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Original Mix)

The Springfields

2:07

14

Ye Shepherds (Original Mix)

Alfred DellerThe Deller Consort

1:47

15

The Little Christmas Tree (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

3:16

16

The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot (Original Mix)

Vera Lynn

2:53

17

The Happiest Christmas Tree (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

1:54

18

Hark! the Herald Angels Sing (Original Mix)

Frank Sinatra

2:27

19

Silent Night (Original Mix)

Elvis Presley

2:28

20

The Excelsis Deo Medley / Deck the Halls / Excelsis Deo-Oh Come All Ye Faithful ( Adeste Fidelis ) (Original Mix)

The Four Seasons

1:48

21

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Original Mix)

The Paradise Islanders

2:25

22

Santa Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney (Original Mix)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:05

23

December (Original Mix)

Kay StarrBilly Butterfield

3:18

24

It's Christmas Time Again (Original Mix)

Peggy LeeVictor Young

3:00

25

White Christmas (Original Mix)

The Drifters

2:40

26

Jing-a-Ling, Jing-a-Ling (Original Mix)

Tommy TuckerDon BrownKaren Rich

3:03

27

Wassail Song (Original Mix)

The Harmony Choristers

2:42

28

Mary's Boy Child (Original Mix)

Harry BelafonteWill Lorin

3:02

29

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyJohn Scott TrotterJudd Conlon's Rhythmaires

2:13

30

O' Come All Ye Faithful (Original Mix)

William Daly

2:56

31

Silver Bells (Original Mix)

Doris Day

2:41

32

When Was Jesus Born (Original Mix)

The Heavenly Gospel Singers

3:13

33

Good King Wenceslas (Original Mix)

Bing Crosby

2:36

34

Mr. Santa (Original Mix)

Lollipops

2:13

35

The First Snowfall (Original Mix)

The Voices Of Walter Schumann

2:20

36

The Twelve Days of Christmas (Original Mix)

The Weavers

2:39

37

It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas (Original Mix)

Dean Martin

1:58

38

Everyday is Christmas (Original Mix)

Joe Bushkin Trio

3:25

39

The First Noel (Original Mix)

Pat BooneLew Douglas

2:58

40

Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

The Platters

2:26

41

Take My Hand, Precious Lord (Original Mix)

Elvis Presley

3:18

42

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

3:52

43

You're All I Want for Christmas (Original Mix)

Bing Crosby

3:08

44

Where Can I Go? (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

3:37

45

O Holy Night (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

2:59

