Альбом
Постер альбома Tech House Dj Set, Vol. 1

Tech House Dj Set, Vol. 1

Various Artists

NF Boyz Records  • Вечеринка  • 2021

1

Catch the Moment (Jeff Kambusa Mix)

Cocco Groove

3:11

2

Shapinsay (Ibiza Mix)

Cool Nafta

3:10

3

Extensive Near Collision (Berlin's Night Mix)

Mory Gun

2:54

4

Kaory on the Floor (Blackjag's House Mix)

Sumasutra

2:37

5

Nibiru (Phantom Mix)

Total Tech

2:37

6

Chicas Loca (Filtering Mix)

Acid Star

3:09

7

Apolloniac (Frequency Mix)

Saturn 15

2:39

8

Indexit (Teddy Tyrrell Mix)

Ble Groove

2:41

9

Close Your Eyes (Philler Corporation Mix)

Noah Hardy

3:31

10

Orcadi (Pacific Mix)

Blue Verhanda

3:10

11

Greek Time (Activa Mix)

Mory Gun

3:08

12

Jack Trash (Revelation Mix)

Mourning Yum

3:09

13

Magneto Therapy (Original Mix)

Supersonic Leisure

3:15

14

Atomic System (K Mion Mix)

Poptek

3:58

15

Paradossal Life (Night Mix)

Santos Devana

2:35

16

Morning Beats (Space Flowers Mix)

Kalibro

3:37

17

Speed (Authority Mix)

Drake Man

3:23

18

Sonic Pharmacy (Solitaire Deep Mix)

Neat Stealth

3:08

19

Second Life (Level 2 Mix)

Ouardia Haisma

3:08

20

My House (Tek & Club Mix)

Tar Rock

5:02

