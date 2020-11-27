Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 3 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 3 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Various Artists

X-Max Tree  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

The Little Drummer Boy (Original Mix)

The Beverley Sisters

3:03

2

O Holy Night (Original Mix)

Johnny Mathis

4:33

3

The Happiest Christmas Tree (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

1:54

4

The Christmas Tree Angel (Original Mix)

The Andrews Sisters

3:09

5

Mrs Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Alma Cogan

2:10

6

Silver Bells (Original Mix)

Doris Day

2:41

7

Frosty the Snowman (Original Mix)

Perry Como

2:19

8

Peace in the Valley (Original Mix)

Dee Dee Sharp

2:42

9

That's What Christmas Means to Me (Original Mix)

Eddie Fisher

3:34

10

Santa Claus' Son (Original Mix)

Spike Joneshis City Slickers

1:17

11

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year (Original Mix)

Brook Benton

2:07

12

Jingle Bells (Original Mix)

Pat Boone

1:57

13

The First Noel / Hark! the Herald Angels Sing / O Come, All Ye Faithful / We Wish a Merry Christmas (Original Mix)

Ray Conniff

6:17

14

Christmas Roses (Original Mix)

Frankie LaineJo Stafford

2:28

15

Christmas in Killarney (Original Mix)

Bing Crosby

2:42

16

Christmas Island (Original Mix)

The Paradise Islanders

1:58

17

The Twelve Days of Christmas (Original Mix)

The Springfields

3:20

18

The Merry Christmas Polka (Original Mix)

The Andrews SistersGuy Lombardo

2:48

19

Oh Little Town of Bethlehem (Original Mix)

Gene Bianco

3:04

20

Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)

Pat Boone

2:09

21

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)

Dean Martin

2:13

22

White Christmas (Original Mix)

Living Voices

3:04

23

Santa Claus is Comin' to Town (Original Mix)

The Chipmunks

1:46

24

Christmas Rush (Original Mix)

Vincent Lopez

1:28

25

The First Christmas Night Medley / Deck the Halls / Silent Night / O Holy Night / the First Noel (Original Mix)

The Four Seasons

4:47

26

Born is Jesus the Infant King (Original Mix)

Arthur Lynds Bigelow

2:12

27

Sing a Song of Santa Claus (Original Mix)

The Ames Brothers

2:22

28

Let's Make Every Day a Christmas Day (Original Mix)

Charles Brown

2:27

29

The Christmas Blues (Original Mix)

Dean Martin

2:53

30

God Bless the Child (Original Mix)

Aretha Franklin

3:03

31

Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

Charles Brown

2:42

32

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Original Mix)

Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle

2:51

33

The Little Christmas Tree (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

3:16

34

Moonlight in Vermont (Original Mix)

Ella FitzgeraldLouis Armstrong

3:43

35

The Bells of St. Mary's (Original Mix)

Sam Cooke

2:16

36

Christmas Candles (Original Mix)

The Andrews Sisters

2:41

37

Christmas Eve (Original Mix)

Billy Eckstine

3:04

38

We Three Kings of Orient Are (Original Mix)

Gene Bianco

2:21

39

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Original Mix)

Frankie Avalon

3:15

40

Baby's First Christmas (Original Mix)

Connie Francis

2:28

41

Christmas in My Heart (Original Mix)

Percy Faith

2:51

42

Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)

Leroy Anderson

2:53

43

Donde Esta Santa Claus? (Original Mix)

Augie Rios

2:49

44

Snowbound for Christmas (Original Mix)

Dickie Valentine

2:51

45

Merry Christmas Baby (Original Mix)

Chuck Berry

3:15

46

Twistin' Bells (Original Mix)

SantoJohnny

2:18

47

Auld Lang Syne (Original Mix)

Connie Francis

1:50

48

December (Original Mix)

Kay StarrBilly Butterfield

3:18

49

Home for the Holidays (Original Mix)

Vera Lynn

2:26

50

Sleigh Bells (Original Mix)

Gene Autry

2:19

