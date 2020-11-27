Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 3 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
The Little Drummer Boy (Original Mix)
The Beverley Sisters
2
O Holy Night (Original Mix)
Johnny Mathis
3
The Happiest Christmas Tree (Original Mix)
Nat King Cole
4
The Christmas Tree Angel (Original Mix)
The Andrews Sisters
5
Mrs Santa Claus (Original Mix)
Alma Cogan
6
Silver Bells (Original Mix)
Doris Day
7
Frosty the Snowman (Original Mix)
Perry Como
8
Peace in the Valley (Original Mix)
Dee Dee Sharp
9
That's What Christmas Means to Me (Original Mix)
Eddie Fisher
10
Santa Claus' Son (Original Mix)
Spike Joneshis City Slickers
11
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year (Original Mix)
Brook Benton
12
Jingle Bells (Original Mix)
Pat Boone
13
The First Noel / Hark! the Herald Angels Sing / O Come, All Ye Faithful / We Wish a Merry Christmas (Original Mix)
Ray Conniff
14
Christmas Roses (Original Mix)
Frankie LaineJo Stafford
15
Christmas in Killarney (Original Mix)
Bing Crosby
16
Christmas Island (Original Mix)
The Paradise Islanders
17
The Twelve Days of Christmas (Original Mix)
The Springfields
18
The Merry Christmas Polka (Original Mix)
The Andrews SistersGuy Lombardo
19
Oh Little Town of Bethlehem (Original Mix)
Gene Bianco
20
Oh Holy Night (Original Mix)
21
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Original Mix)
Dean Martin
22
White Christmas (Original Mix)
Living Voices
23
Santa Claus is Comin' to Town (Original Mix)
The Chipmunks
24
Christmas Rush (Original Mix)
Vincent Lopez
25
The First Christmas Night Medley / Deck the Halls / Silent Night / O Holy Night / the First Noel (Original Mix)
The Four Seasons
26
Born is Jesus the Infant King (Original Mix)
Arthur Lynds Bigelow
27
Sing a Song of Santa Claus (Original Mix)
The Ames Brothers
28
Let's Make Every Day a Christmas Day (Original Mix)
Charles Brown
29
The Christmas Blues (Original Mix)
30
God Bless the Child (Original Mix)
Aretha Franklin
31
Please Come Home for Christmas (Original Mix)
32
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Original Mix)
Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle
33
The Little Christmas Tree (Original Mix)
34
Moonlight in Vermont (Original Mix)
Ella FitzgeraldLouis Armstrong
35
The Bells of St. Mary's (Original Mix)
Sam Cooke
36
Christmas Candles (Original Mix)
37
Christmas Eve (Original Mix)
Billy Eckstine
38
We Three Kings of Orient Are (Original Mix)
39
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Original Mix)
Frankie Avalon
40
Baby's First Christmas (Original Mix)
Connie Francis
41
Christmas in My Heart (Original Mix)
Percy Faith
42
Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)
Leroy Anderson
43
Donde Esta Santa Claus? (Original Mix)
Augie Rios
44
Snowbound for Christmas (Original Mix)
Dickie Valentine
45
Merry Christmas Baby (Original Mix)
Chuck Berry
46
Twistin' Bells (Original Mix)
SantoJohnny
47
Auld Lang Syne (Original Mix)
48
December (Original Mix)
Kay StarrBilly Butterfield
49
Home for the Holidays (Original Mix)
Vera Lynn
50
Sleigh Bells (Original Mix)
Gene Autry
