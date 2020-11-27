Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 4 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 4 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Various Artists

X-Max Tree  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

Mistletoe and Holly (Original Mix)

Frank Sinatra

2:22

2

Es Ist Ein Ros' Entsprungen (Original Mix)

Domenico SavinoThe Rome Festival Orchestra

2:26

3

Blue Christmas (Original Mix)

Bobby Vee

2:07

4

Must Be Santa (Original Mix)

Joan Regan

3:08

5

Buon Natale ( Means ) Merry Christmas to You (Original Mix)

Nat King Cole

1:33

6

The Christmas Song / Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Original Mix)

Jerry Fieldinghis Brass Choir

3:19

7

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (Original Mix)

Felix Slatkin

2:16

8

Deck the Halls (Original Mix)

Marian Anderson

2:39

9

Christmas in New Orleans (Original Mix)

Louis Armstrong

2:53

10

It's Christmas Everywhere (Original Mix)

Paul Anka

3:03

11

The First Noel (Original Mix)

Eileen FarrellLuther Henderson

2:57

12

O Tannenbaum (Original Mix)

Billy Vaughn

1:41

13

Blue Christmas (Original Version)

Elvis Presley

2:09

14

Ring a Merry Bell (Original Mix)

June Christy

3:05

15

Go Tell It on the Mountain (Original Mix)

Brook Benton

2:31

16

The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Original Mix)

Carmen McRae

3:56

17

Christmas Wish (Original Mix)

Anne Shelton

2:58

18

Christmas Greeting (Original Mix)

Paul Anka

1:27

19

A Christmas Wish (Original Mix)

Bobby Vee

2:26

20

( Here's to ) a Wonderful Christmas (Original Mix)

Gordon MacRae

2:07

21

Frosty the Snow Man (Original Mix)

Ella Fitzgerald

2:11

22

The Happy Reindeer (Original Mix)

The DancerNervous (The Singing Reindeer)PRANCER

2:23

23

Jolly Old St Nicholas (Original Mix)

HugoLuigi

1:39

24

I Wonder as I Wander (Original Mix)

George Beverly Shea

3:06

25

Santa Baby (Original Mix)

Eartha Kitt

3:22

26

Baby, It's Cold Outside (Original Mix)

Jo StaffordPaul Weston

2:26

27

Snow (Original Mix)

Rosemary Clooney

2:42

28

Hark! the Herald Angels Sing (Original Mix)

Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle

1:59

29

Happy Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)

FerranteTeicher

3:34

30

Christmas is a Feeling in Your Heart (Original Mix)

Andy Williams

2:44

31

Where Did My Snowman Go? (Original Mix)

Gene Autry

2:28

32

Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)

Chet Atkins

2:48

33

Santa Claus is Watching You (Original Mix)

Ray Stevens

3:19

34

Do You Love Old Santa Claus? (Original Mix)

Max BygravesChildren's Chorus

1:43

35

The Christmas Waltz (Original Mix)

Peggy Lee

2:55

36

Marshmallow World (Original Mix)

Bing CrosbyElla Fitzgerald

2:56

37

Christmas Story (Original Mix)

Doris Day

3:10

38

Rootin' Tootin' Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Pee Wee King

2:12

39

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Original Mix)

Dean Martin

1:56

40

Lonely Pup ( in a Christmas Shop ) (Original Mix)

Adam Faith

1:49

41

It's Christmas Time All over the World (Original Mix)

The Stargazers

2:43

42

I'd Like You for Christmas (Original Mix)

Julie London

2:36

43

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Original Mix)

Tennessee Ernie Ford

2:10

44

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Mix)

Judy Garland

2:41

45

Christmas Medley: the First Noel / O Little Town of Bethlehem / Silent Night (Original Mix)

Frankie Avalon

4:24

46

Frosty the Snowman (Original Mix)

Mitch MillerGang

2:35

47

Twas the Night Before Christmas (Original Mix)

Liberace

4:16

48

Silent Night (Original Mix)

Dinah Washington

2:22

49

What Child is This ( Greensleeves ) (Original Mix)

Percy Faith

3:09

50

A Good Year for Santa Claus (Original Mix)

Walter Brennan

2:23

