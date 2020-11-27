Fifty Christmas Carols, Volume 4 - 50 Best of Christmas Songs of All Time

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Mistletoe and Holly (Original Mix)
Frank Sinatra
2
Es Ist Ein Ros' Entsprungen (Original Mix)
Domenico SavinoThe Rome Festival Orchestra
3
Blue Christmas (Original Mix)
Bobby Vee
4
Must Be Santa (Original Mix)
Joan Regan
5
Buon Natale ( Means ) Merry Christmas to You (Original Mix)
Nat King Cole
6
The Christmas Song / Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Original Mix)
Jerry Fieldinghis Brass Choir
7
I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (Original Mix)
Felix Slatkin
8
Deck the Halls (Original Mix)
Marian Anderson
9
Christmas in New Orleans (Original Mix)
Louis Armstrong
10
It's Christmas Everywhere (Original Mix)
Paul Anka
11
The First Noel (Original Mix)
Eileen FarrellLuther Henderson
12
O Tannenbaum (Original Mix)
Billy Vaughn
13
Blue Christmas (Original Version)
Elvis Presley
14
Ring a Merry Bell (Original Mix)
June Christy
15
Go Tell It on the Mountain (Original Mix)
Brook Benton
16
The Christmas Song ( Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire ) (Original Mix)
Carmen McRae
17
Christmas Wish (Original Mix)
Anne Shelton
18
Christmas Greeting (Original Mix)
19
A Christmas Wish (Original Mix)
20
( Here's to ) a Wonderful Christmas (Original Mix)
Gordon MacRae
21
Frosty the Snow Man (Original Mix)
Ella Fitzgerald
22
The Happy Reindeer (Original Mix)
The DancerNervous (The Singing Reindeer)PRANCER
23
Jolly Old St Nicholas (Original Mix)
HugoLuigi
24
I Wonder as I Wander (Original Mix)
George Beverly Shea
25
Santa Baby (Original Mix)
Eartha Kitt
26
Baby, It's Cold Outside (Original Mix)
Jo StaffordPaul Weston
27
Snow (Original Mix)
Rosemary Clooney
28
Hark! the Herald Angels Sing (Original Mix)
Patti LabelleThe Bluebelle
29
Happy Sleigh Ride (Original Mix)
FerranteTeicher
30
Christmas is a Feeling in Your Heart (Original Mix)
Andy Williams
31
Where Did My Snowman Go? (Original Mix)
Gene Autry
32
Winter Wonderland (Original Mix)
Chet Atkins
33
Santa Claus is Watching You (Original Mix)
Ray Stevens
34
Do You Love Old Santa Claus? (Original Mix)
Max BygravesChildren's Chorus
35
The Christmas Waltz (Original Mix)
Peggy Lee
36
Marshmallow World (Original Mix)
Bing CrosbyElla Fitzgerald
37
Christmas Story (Original Mix)
Doris Day
38
Rootin' Tootin' Santa Claus (Original Mix)
Pee Wee King
39
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Original Mix)
Dean Martin
40
Lonely Pup ( in a Christmas Shop ) (Original Mix)
Adam Faith
41
It's Christmas Time All over the World (Original Mix)
The Stargazers
42
I'd Like You for Christmas (Original Mix)
Julie London
43
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Original Mix)
Tennessee Ernie Ford
44
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Original Mix)
Judy Garland
45
Christmas Medley: the First Noel / O Little Town of Bethlehem / Silent Night (Original Mix)
Frankie Avalon
46
Frosty the Snowman (Original Mix)
Mitch MillerGang
47
Twas the Night Before Christmas (Original Mix)
Liberace
48
Silent Night (Original Mix)
Dinah Washington
49
What Child is This ( Greensleeves ) (Original Mix)
Percy Faith
50
A Good Year for Santa Claus (Original Mix)
Walter Brennan
