Gospel Christmas Stars - Original Christmas Classic Songs

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Silent Night, Holy Night (Original Mix)
Mahalia Jackson
2
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Original Mix)
The Staple Singers
3
The Bells of St. Mary's (Original Mix)
Sam Cooke
4
Come to Jesus (Original Mix)
5
Sweet Little Jesus Boy (Original Mix)
6
The Lord's Prayer (Original Mix)
7
Peace in the Valley (Original Mix)
8
Yield Not to Temptation (Original Mix)
Aretha Franklin
9
The Virgin Mary Had One Son (Original Mix)
10
He's My Light (Original Mix)
11
The Day is Past and Gone (Original Mix)
12
Does Jesus Care (Original Mix)
The Soul Stirrers
13
Precious Lord, Pt. 1 (Original Mix)
14
Just Another Day (Original Mix)
15
Swing Low Sweet Chariot (Original Mix)
16
Amazing Grace (Original Mix)
17
Never Grow Old (Original Mix)
18
Jesus Done What He Said (Original Mix)
19
While the Blood Runs Warm (Original Mix)
20
I Love the Lord (Original Mix)
21
You Grow Closer (Original Mix)
22
Jesus, I'll Never Forget (Original Mix)
23
Precious Lord, Pt. 2 (Original Mix)
24
Since I Met the Savior (Original Mix)
25
He's All Right (Original Mix)
26
There is a Fountain Filled with Blood (Original Mix)
27
How Far Am I from Canaan? (Original Mix)
28
Listen to the Angels Sing (Original Mix)
29
There Was a Star (Original Mix)
30
Joy, Joy to My Soul (Original Mix)
31
Moonlight in Vermont (Original Mix)
32
A Child of the King (Original Mix)
33
Must Jesus Bear the Cross Alone (Original Mix)
34
Holy Unto the Lord (Original Mix)
35
He Will Wash You White as Snow (Original Mix)
36
Swing Down Chariot (Original Mix)
37
Canadian Sunset (Original Mix)
38
I'm Thankful (Original Mix)
39
Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho (1)
40
IÂ´m Walking Behind You (Original Mix)
41
His Love (Original Mix)
42
Hark! the Herald Angels Sing (Original Mix)
43
The Savior is Born (Original Mix)
44
My Life's in His Hands (Original Mix)
45
Oh, My Lord (Original Mix)
46
Joy in My Soul (Original Mix)
47
Walking to Jerusalem (Original Mix)
48
Joy to the World (Original Mix)
49
You'll Never Walk Alone (Original Mix)
50
Go Tell It on the Mountain (Original Mix)