Альбом
Постер альбома House to the Top, Vol. 2 - House for Every Mood

House to the Top, Vol. 2 - House for Every Mood

Various Artists

NF Boyz Records  • Deep House  • 2021

1

Shining of Desire (Indo Tribe's Futurized Mix)

Duke

3:32

2

Hylands House (New York Mix)

CastleBromwich

2:31

3

Waikiki (Magic Island Mix)

Xavier Verdon

2:36

4

Chicago Fire (Jtb Project's House Mix)

Jeff Gold

2:34

5

Seal It with a Kiss (Blue Light Mix)

Capricorn 77

3:12

6

My Phone (Trill Mind Mix)

Yoka Voda

6:09

7

Wind (Corall Mix)

Red Corall

5:29

8

Ticro (Micro Mix)

Electric Boys

6:39

9

El Tovar (French Riviera Mix)

Sunset Clan

2:40

10

The Domed Wife (Beautiful Soul Mix)

Rich Romeo

3:17

11

That Special Look (Night Waves Mix)

Adam 1st

3:14

12

About Me (Vanguard Mix)

Cyberlovers

6:49

13

Air and Me (Din Da Mix)

Blakye

6:09

14

Heart (Nu Deep Mix)

Whitenotes

3:02

15

Balearic Sunset, Vol. 1 (Karl Deber Deep Mix)

Saverio Soave

3:16

16

Don't Play the Fool (Infinity Mix)

Red Signal

3:02

17

Maximum Time (Cool Injection Mix)

Star Hub

3:14

18

Take My Breath (Club Mix)

Club Guys

3:13

19

The Forced (Band of Silver Moon Mix)

Republic Of Groove

3:17

20

Trasposition of Sound (Rolls Mix)

Andrey Coostantinidis

2:41

