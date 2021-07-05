Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Vaults of Chill, Vol. 2 - Relaxed Beats & Meditation Sounds

The Vaults of Chill, Vol. 2 - Relaxed Beats & Meditation Sounds

Various Artists

Delaissada Records  • Электроника  • 2021

1

When You Leave (Rivaldo Silver Mix)

Chillout Sister

3:33

2

Aaron Bing (Deep & Chil Edit)

Alphonzo Rantanen

4:58

3

Seeks and Finds (Chill Institute's Lovers Mix)

Next Project

3:04

4

Someone Calls (Blue Eyes Mix)

Maurice Sanders

3:12

5

Point by Point (Airplanes Mix)

Michel Haimann

3:12

6

Winter Stone (Markus Hillen Mix)

Pacific Winter

3:45

7

Shake It Off (New York Mix)

5th Avenue

7:49

8

Disco Jackin (Peace Chill Edit)

Ted Pinto

5:41

9

Defected Label (New York Chill Edit)

Alwyn O'Kelly

4:18

10

Wild Eyes (Chill Mood Mix)

Fashion Bros

3:54

11

Forever Mine (Fluttuant Mix)

Mark Jamson

3:33

12

Lia (Chilling Edit)

Baldwin Gonzalez

3:38

13

Desire of You (Loving Chill Mix)

Sound of Soul

3:54

14

Control Voltage (Red Chill Mix)

Tim Barbosa

4:53

15

Push the Button (Carisma Mix)

KarmoCharma

3:22

16

Freemind (Original Mix)

Zak Niemi

4:30

17

Live in London (Life Mix)

Sequencer 3

3:45

18

The Truth Hurts (Light Mix)

Slow Motion Cafe

3:14

19

Surrealism (Sunrise Edit)

Anthony Smit

3:19

20

Walking in 3 (Particulate Mix)

Jeffrey la Groove

4:00

