Альбом
Постер альбома Deep Anthems, Vol. 3

Deep Anthems, Vol. 3

Various Artists

NF Boyz Records  • Deep House  • 2021

1

They All Look at You (Ibiza Deep Mix)

Da Rich

3:13

2

Love Game (Balearic Mix)

The North Sea

3:17

3

Follow Me (Original Mix)

Joseph D-Pierre

3:58

4

Overnight (Coast to Coast Deep Mix)

Yard Damn

3:01

5

You of Night (Liquid Grooves)

Promo Diva

3:18

6

A King (Night Express Mix)

Dee Lovers

3:14

7

Gorizont (77's Fresh Mix)

the New Yorkers

3:19

8

House is Freedom (Original Mix)

Pierre Hogan

3:53

9

Machine Overdose (Original Mix)

Mike Wilkin

3:23

10

Shadow Man (Fluttuant Mix)

Anthony Kaiman

3:16

11

My Trip in the House (Original Mix)

Jade Kater

4:14

12

Feel and Love (Deep Massive Mix)

The Moon People

3:16

13

Four Hearts and a Girl (Fashion & Dreams Mix)

Audio 77

3:17

14

Feel It (Original Mix)

Circle Groove

4:15

15

It's Evening I Pay (Big Soul Mix)

Tom Frost

3:15

16

Run (The Razor Mix)

Anthony Maserati

3:20

17

Flower Under Sun (Underwasser Mix)

Tonya Oliveras

3:16

18

Three Point Hat (Room 33 Mix)

Mangusta

3:16

19

Skadeo (Vocal Republic Mix)

Lazy Shame

3:14

20

Noises of the Top (Trumpet Mix)

Diamond Marquees

3:13

