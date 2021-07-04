Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Re:Designed Volume Two

Re:Designed Volume Two

Eschaton, Paral-lel, Nashira Voices

Omni Music  •  2021

1

Waiting for Tomorrow (Havok & Disorder Remix)

EschatonParal-lelNashira Voices

6:07

2

Circumference (Sasha Khan Remix)

EschatonParal-lel

6:30

3

Dialogue (Zengineers Remix)

EschatonParal-lel

5:51

4

Imaginary Chaos (Syko Remix)

EschatonParal-lel

6:25

5

Instincts (Fonetick Lee Remix)

EschatonParal-lel

6:04

6

Dialogue (Discern Remix)

EschatonParal-lel

4:53

7

Circumference (Airtek Remix)

EschatonParal-lel

7:41

8

Drifting Through Memories (Syko Remix)

EschatonParal-lelNashira Voices

5:40

9

Hyperspatial (Art Cuebik Remix)

EschatonParal-lel

6:01

10

Disorganized (Rollout)

EschatonParal-lel

7:43

11

Cosmic Ripples (Deep Stealth Remix)

EschatonParal-lel

7:20

