Альбом
Постер альбома Moving Spaces

Moving Spaces

Laura Dre

Outland Recordings  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Interlude: Utopia

Laura Dre

2:25

2

Loving You Is A Beautiful Sin

 🅴

Laura Dre

4:17

3

Pulse and the Drive

Laura Dre

3:45

4

Moving Spaces

Laura Dre

4:13

5

Ice Maiden

Laura Dre

4:30

6

I Wanna Be Your Only One

Laura Dre

4:12

7

All Day, All Night

Laura Dre

3:29

8

I Opened My Eyes

Laura Dre

3:33

9

If Looks Could Kill

 🅴

Laura Dre

4:19

10

Superficial Cyberlove

Laura Dre

4:24

