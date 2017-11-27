Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома When Consequence Becomes Reality

When Consequence Becomes Reality

iFormat

Local Sound Network  • Бег  • 2017

1

Behind The Mask Of Lies (Original Mix)

iFormat

4:48

2

Admissions Of Guilt (Original Mix)

iFormat

5:53

3

The Abyss Of Deceit (Original Mix)

iFormat

4:21

4

The Importance Of Not Being Important (Original Mix)

iFormat

5:51

5

When Forces Stand Before You (Original Mix)

iFormat

5:50

6

When Consequence Becomes Reality (Original Mix)

iFormat

5:50

7

Stuck Between Two Fronts (Original Mix)

iFormat

5:50

8

When Your Determination Is Your Own Downfall (Original Mix)

iFormat

5:57

9

When A Snake Dies By Its Own Venom (Original Mix)

iFormat

6:00

10

Silence Always Says More Than Words (Original Mix)

iFormat

6:00

11

When Open Eyes See Past The Deception (Original Mix)

iFormat

4:27

