Слушатели
iFormat
1
Behind The Mask Of Lies (Original Mix)
2
Admissions Of Guilt (Original Mix)
3
The Abyss Of Deceit (Original Mix)
4
The Importance Of Not Being Important (Original Mix)
5
When Forces Stand Before You (Original Mix)
6
When Consequence Becomes Reality (Original Mix)
7
Stuck Between Two Fronts (Original Mix)
8
When Your Determination Is Your Own Downfall (Original Mix)
9
When A Snake Dies By Its Own Venom (Original Mix)
10
Silence Always Says More Than Words (Original Mix)
11
When Open Eyes See Past The Deception (Original Mix)
Contest Of Sins
Night Of The Knife
Into The Further EP
TARBLK006
PDR017
Cause and Mechanism
