Альбом
Постер альбома Arranged Reality

Arranged Reality

Concept Of Thrill

Tsunami Records  • Бег  • 2017

1

Tormentum

Concept Of Thrill

6:27

2

Stymulacja

Concept Of Thrill

6:27

3

Insanire

Concept Of Thrill

6:37

4

Mortalia

Concept Of Thrill

6:42

5

Indicator

Concept Of Thrill

6:30

6

Contrahant

Concept Of Thrill

6:29

