Альбом
Постер альбома Dome In The House: Then And Now

Dome In The House: Then And Now

Various Artists

Dome Records Ltd  • Хаус  • 2013

1

Be The Change (Michele Chiavarini Remix)

Jarrod Lawson

7:52

2

Was That All It Was (Micky More and Andy Tee Remix)

Full FlavaCarleen Anderson

7:50

3

You Are The Universe (Michele Chiavarini Remix)

Full FlavaCeCe Peniston

7:50

4

Ain't Nobody's Business

Bluey

6:39

5

Ugly Part Of Me (Terry Hunter's Strip Down Atl Bang Mix)

Avery Sunshine

7:21

6

4 Evermore (DJ Kemit Deep House Mix)

Anthony DavidAlgebraPhonte

6:18

7

Zaius (Ski Oakenfull Mix)

Incognito

8:32

8

Step Aside (Remix By Dimitri from Paris and Dj Meme)

Incognito

6:59

9

Better (Micky More Classic Mix)

Angela Johnson

7:33

10

Freedom To Love (Yam Who? Rework)

Incognito

5:47

11

Let Me Know

Angela JohnsonEric Roberson

5:37

12

The Time Is Now (The Time Is Funky Remix)

Don-EMeleka

5:53

13

Change For Me

Eric Roberson

6:25

14

Wherever Love Is Found (Julian Jonah Funky Love Dub)

Richard Darbyshire

5:51

15

The Rhythm Is Magic (Nu Birth Spanish Harlem Dub)

Isabel Fructuoso

6:21

16

Independence (CJ Mackintosh Club Remix)

Lulu

7:52

17

Goodbye Baby and Amen (Stonebridge Mix)

Lulu

6:13

18

This I Swear (Knuckles and Morales Radio Mix)

Richard Darbyshire

3:55

19

This I Swear (Joey Negro Kok Remix)

Richard Darbyshire

7:12

20

Independence (Tony Humphries' Free Dub)

Lulu

9:52

