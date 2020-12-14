Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 108 Dimensions of Green

108 Dimensions of Green

Wa Wu We

Hypnus Records  • Электроника  • 2020

1

In the Presence of the Sun

Wa Wu We

8:48

2

The Grip of the Frost Release itself

Wa Wu We

14:46

3

Into a Dance of the Early Morning Fog

Wa Wu We

5:36

4

Ever Moving in Uncertainty

Wa Wu We

6:57

5

Within Light and Shadows

Wa Wu We

7:58

6

Clarity is Born As We Dissolve

Wa Wu We

8:00

7

Indra’s Kiss

Wa Wu We

7:30

8

Opens the Door

Wa Wu We

7:00

9

Where Colors are the Birds

Wa Wu We

8:49

10

The 108 Dimensions of Green

Wa Wu We

7:00

11

Are Dancing Like the Spider and the Snake

Wa Wu We

6:07

12

Moon is Breathing as

Wa Wu We

5:25

13

the Spotless Mind

Wa Wu We

14:40

14

and the Drowned Sea

Wa Wu We

5:35

15

Reflections on the Silent Surface

Wa Wu We

6:39

16

of the Morning Lake

Wa Wu We

7:01

17

the One Eye Sing

Wa Wu We

7:11

18

A Sudden Song of Eternity

Wa Wu We

5:52

