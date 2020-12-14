Слушатели
Wa Wu We
1
In the Presence of the Sun
2
The Grip of the Frost Release itself
3
Into a Dance of the Early Morning Fog
4
Ever Moving in Uncertainty
5
Within Light and Shadows
6
Clarity is Born As We Dissolve
7
Indra’s Kiss
8
Opens the Door
9
Where Colors are the Birds
10
The 108 Dimensions of Green
11
Are Dancing Like the Spider and the Snake
12
Moon is Breathing as
13
the Spotless Mind
14
and the Drowned Sea
15
Reflections on the Silent Surface
16
of the Morning Lake
17
the One Eye Sing
18
A Sudden Song of Eternity
